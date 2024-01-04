The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Awesome property in sought-after Buninyong

By House of the Week
Updated January 4 2024 - 4:19pm, first published 4:02pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Awesome property in sought-after Buninyong
Awesome property in sought-after Buninyong
  • 4 Somerville Street, Buninyong
  • Bed 4 | Bath 2 | Carparks 12
  • $1.2m - $1.3 million
  • Agency: Buxton Ballarat
  • Agents: Brayden Dorney 0408 124 576 or James Montano 0424 157 499
  • Inspect: By appointment

Click here to browse this weekend's View property magazine.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.