Awesome property in sought-after Buninyong

In the tight-knit township of Buninyong, this amazing home on a spacious 3697 square metre (approx.) block has equally amazing panoramic views.
The interior is full of elegant styling and creature comforts. "The vendors have done a complete renovation, including the bathrooms and kitchen, with full cosmetic updates," says selling agent, Brayden Dorney. "It's really tasteful."
The main bedroom is a parent's retreat, featuring its own living room and an ensuite with floor-to-ceiling herringbone tiles, a fully-lit circular mirror, double shower with niche and seat and heated towel rails.
The remaining bedrooms each have a built-in robe, while the family bathroom also has floor-to-ceiling tiles, a single vanity, freestanding bath and a separate shower.
The kitchen is a treat, with wood-look benchtops, an Electrolux gas cooktop, Westinghouse oven and grill and a built-in pantry.
The formal living and dining area are kept comfortable all year-round thanks to a gas log fire, gas central heating and evaporative cooling.
There's lots of storage throughout the home, with the spacious mudroom providing additional storage and a drying cupboard.
From here there is direct access to the large outdoor entertaining area, which is adorned with ornamental grape vines.
The backyard is expansive and includes landscaped gardens, established trees, and grassed areas to play or relax.
The property also has multiple places for parking and storage beyond the home, including an oversized double lock-up garage (7 x 8.6 metres) with a wood fire, concrete slab and power. There are also two separate storage rooms that are currently being used as a gym.
Toward the back of the property (which has its own gated side driveway entrance) is a large 6 x 18 metre carport and a 9 x 18 metre shed, perfect for working on cars and other big toys. One of the biggest selling points according to Brayden, it has high-clearance roller doors, a wood fire, storage room and a handy mezzanine.
There's even more covered parking with a second carport (currently used for wood storage and a mower), as well as a third carport also located at the back of the property.
You'll also find a large water tank behind the shed, ideal for watering the garden or washing cars.
