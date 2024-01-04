The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Live near Lake Wendouree's foreshore

By Feature Property
January 4 2024 - 4:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Live near Lake Wendouree's foreshore
Live near Lake Wendouree's foreshore
  • 2 Cardigan Street, Lake Wendouree
  • Bed 3 | Bath 1 | Carparks 2
  • $600,000 - $650,000
  • Agency: Ballarat Real Estate
  • Agent: Damian Larkin 0417 088 755
  • Inspect: By appointment

This elegant three-bedroom residence is positioned among some of Lake Wendouree's most prestigious properties, with the added bonus of a commanding and elevated street presence.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.