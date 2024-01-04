Live near Lake Wendouree's foreshore

This elegant three-bedroom residence is positioned among some of Lake Wendouree's most prestigious properties, with the added bonus of a commanding and elevated street presence.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Lake Wendouree foreshore is at the end of the street, and it's also very close to some of Ballarat's best cafés, finest secondary schools, and a very short drive to Ballarat's CBD.
Positioned on a 275 square metre block, the house includes three large bedrooms.
The spacious lounge has a gas log fire, and features stunning leadlight windows and a decorative ceiling rose.
Another great feature in the home is the inclusion of split system heating and cooling.
The kitchen has electric appliances and granite benchtops, and is open plan with a dining area.
The family bathroom is conveniently combined with the laundry, and has a walk-in shower plus a floating vanity unit. There is also a separate powder room.
Outside also has a few noteworthy inclusions. The yards are very low maintenance and out the back there's an undercover decked entertaining area.
There's also a garden shed and a double-length carport.
With every imaginable lifestyle amenity nearby, this is an opportunity too good to miss.
Contact the agency for more details and to arrange an inspection.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.