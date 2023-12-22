Pub assault sours Christmas knock-off party

Christmas celebrations at a central Ballarat pub were disrupted after a patron was attacked and beaten while on the floor.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The man responsible for the 2022 assault, Matthew Doherty, 30, fronted the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Thursday to plead guilty to the attack.
The incident occurred on December 22, 2022, a date sometimes known as "knock-off night" or "fight night", when many gather in the city's bars and pubs for end of year celebrations.
At about 9.30pm in the gaming area of The George Hotel, when the victim of the assault traded words with a group of people known to Doherty.
The man made his way through the gaming area and to the pub's bar and started talk to another person, when Doherty began striking the man multiple times in the head.
Doherty continued the attack as the man fell to the floor and left the premises soon after.
The man did not attend hospital for his injuries, which included a black eye and swollen lip, and did not remember the events on the night or how he got home.
He made a report to the police the following day.
Doherty's lawyer claimed the assault occurred after the victim had verbally abused a pregnant female patron at the venue.
Doherty had been at the venue on the night with work colleagues for an end of year function.
The lawyer conceded there was still no reasons for the assault, and that Doherty had since begun anger management classes.
Magistrate Mark Stratmann deliberated on whether Doherty should have been banned from entering licenced venues for two years as part of his ultimate sentence.
However, the magistrate determined that alcohol consumption only played a small factor in the assault - and therefore declined to do so.
Magistrate Stratmann said he sentence needed to reflect the community's disapproval of public violence.
"What you (Doherty) have done is that you have let down the community expectations in a significant way," the magistrate said.
"This time of the year people go out to celebrate a busy year... they go out with an expectation to enjoy themselves.
"When other people are in the immediate environment where this happens, everyone gets a little bit less trusting... there are concentric rings of impact."
Magistrate Stratmann said Doherty was also "lucky" the victim had not suffered more serious, or potentially fatal injuries, from the attack.
"You went for the head... in my view you are lucky you are not standing in the Supreme Court. You could have killed this person." the magistrate said.
"Head strikes are akin to taking someone's life in your hands... and you sustained it, you kept at him when he fell on the ground."
Doherty was fined $1500 with conviction.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.