Why is the Midland Highway so bad right now?

I write as a Chartered Professional Civil Engineer with over 35 years experience in the design, construction, supervision and project management of roads, the last 20 years working mainly in western Victoria.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
I travel the Midland Highway between Ballarat and Geelong regularly and the condition of the recently completed road widening and passing lanes is appalling. The new works are showing distress in many locations including potholing, edge failure and surface deformation.
It is unacceptable that these arterial road works so recently completed and with much fanfare and self publicity should be failing so quickly and a poor reflection on Vicroads/Rural Roads Victoria (RRV).
This is just one example of the terrible state of arterial roads in Western Victoria.
Clearly there is a failure somewhere in the process. Common reasons I have found are lack of understanding of the nature of the soils of western Victoria being mainly high shrink/swell basaltic clays, poor or no geotechnical investigation, insufficient pavement depth, poor drainage and poor quality control.
At the very least RRV should review what has caused this failure as it's through review and measurement that improvement is made. Further, reappraisal of approved status of consultants and construction contractors involved should be undertaken.
It is sad that Vicroads/RRV, who thirty years ago were a world leader in spray seal technology, flexible pavements and provision of an arterial road network, has been reduced to simply a contracting entity.
Residents of western Victoria deserve better.
Matthew McIntyre (B.Eng (Civil) CPEng), Nintingbool
Last I wandered up and down the mall to see how the ratepayers of Ballarat were going to benefit with the changes - all I can see is a white elephant when it is finally finished.
The City of Ballarat caused the majority of these shops to close because of high rates and opening shopping centres in Wendouree, Lucas and Delacombe.
Also landlords contributed by jacking up the rents and not repairing these premises when told of problems.
The disgraceful roads around Ballarat causing thousands of dollars damage to the tyres and rims of ratepayers cars keep being ignored by the City of Ballarat. T
he council wipes its hands of it. Wouldn't it be interesting if all the ratepayers of Ballarat took out a class action against the City of Ballarat? I think then more may be done about the potholes.
All we get now is lip service saying the council has fixed so many kilometres of roads but there is no mention of the hundreds of kilometres which still need to be fixed.
I'm sure the ratepayers of Ballarat can rest easier knowing what the council hasn't done.
As for the mall I'm sure it won't help open more shops, but it will be $18 million of ratepayers money wasted by this incompetent council.
David Braybrook, Winter Valley
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.