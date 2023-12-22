Police happy as Ballarat tradies knock off, attention remains on holiday driving

Ballarat police say they are happy with the behavior of tradies in the wake of their Christmas break up.
"Tradie night", sometimes called "knock-off night" or even "fight night" returned to the city's pubs and bars on Wednesday, December 21, to celebrate the end of the year and the Christmas season.
Ballarat divisional commander Jason Templar said officers were happy with how the night went.
"It appears (the tradies) were really well behaved," commander Templar said.
"(There were) no significant incidents reported which was great."
Meanwhile, with the Christmas season in full swing, Commander Templar said the message around reducing road trauma over the holiday period is still a key priority.
"Simple rules around fatigue, distraction, no phones while driving, clearly impaired driving, drugs and alcohol will be focused on right through the holiday period," he said.
"(Drivers) need to arrive alive and the only way they'll do that is to ensure that paying attention on the road, driving to the conditions and staying as safe as they possibly can ... and trying to minimise the trauma."
It comes as statewide Operation Roadwise continues, with officers in Ballarat already catching nine drink drivers in the first five days of the blitz, which began on December 15.
Police command said they were appalled at the number of drink drivers already caught across Victoria.
Those celebrating New Year's in Ballarat are also urged to look out for themselves and others to ensure they have a good night.
"I don't think Ballarat gets too many issues on New Year's Eve but we'll be focused on the Beyond The Valley (music festival) over that period. A significant amount of resources will be put into managing that large festival," Commander Templar said.
"In addition to that we'll be mindful of people using illegal fireworks for New Year's and the potential that has to cause fire in and around our rural areas - and people just to be safe when they're out given the change in public drunkenness laws; we want to encourage people to still ensure that they look after themselves and others."
