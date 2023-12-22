Former Crows AFL-listed speedster joins Melton South

Melton South has secured an "excitement machine" straight out of the SANFL.
Former AFL Adelaide Crows-listed Anthony Wilson is the cream on top of what has been a highly successful recruiting campaign by the Panthers.
Wilson possesses explosive pace, but what impresses coach Travis Hodgson as much as anything about him is his work ethic.
"He trains hard and works hard."
Hodgson said Wilson's raw speed had always been one of his biggest on-field assets and despite being 31 years of age he still displayed it.
Wilson became available after moving to Melbourne to work with the AFL.
The Crows recruited Wilson from SANFL club Norwood as a wingman/half back with pick 44 in the 2014 AFL rookie draft.
He was described at the time as the fastest player in the SANFL.
Adelaide national recruiting manager Hamish Ogilivie "He's probably the quickest player outside the AFL.
"There's no one quicker and he's had a terrific year with Norwood. We just don't have that elite, high-end speed."
Wilson started out with Port Adelaide in the SANFL playing under-19s and moved to Norwood in 2013.
He played 90 games with the Redlegs either side of his stint on Adelaide's AFL list up to 2020.
Wilson spent 2021 with Adelaide Football League club Payneham Norwood Union and returned to Port Adelaide in 2022 - making 13 SANFL appearances.
He added just another two this year, spending most of the season with Pembroke in the Adelaide league.
Hodgson said he would be surprised to see Wilson do some special things in the BFNL next season.
