Eyes on an environmental future for this foodie entrepreneur

Food has always been a big part of Erika Browne's life, from the family connection it would bring, to her career journey.
She hopes to tackle this next chapter of her adventure and see Ballarat move to a more sustainable lifestyle into the future.
"Using more environmentally-friendly packaging and being more conscious of rubbish and how we dispose of it" are some of her visions for Ballarat.
Mrs Browne originally went into a food science course in the Philippines because she thought she was going to be a chef.
"I realised when I was already in the course, it's more of a science-based degree," she said.
"But I fell in love with it and now it's just a part of my life."
Mrs Browne moved from the Philippines to Ballarat in 2006 to be with other family members who lived here.
She kept using her food science skills by working at the McCain research and development lab.
"I enjoyed being able to produce things that people can enjoy, which is pretty much what I do now," Mrs Browne said.
She said it was special working on a product behind the scenes for months and then seeing it in the supermarkets.
"You would see a product in the freezers and take a selfie in front of them," Mrs Browne said.
"It was very exciting."
Mrs Browne said she always knew she wanted to start her own business but was not set on what she would be making.
The endeavour started out as a waffle on a stick business.
"I did the registration with the council and everything, then at my first market there was another stall selling the same thing," Mrs Browne said.
"So I had to start from scratch, I opened a fresh lemonade business which did well and then winter came," she said.
So she landed on baking in 2016, as "I've always loved baking and I used to bake for friends and family".
Mrs Browne started out working markets and a few private orders, and she said the market scene in Ballarat has grown a lot.
"There weren't a lot of markets" when she was first starting out and the Ballarat Farmers Market "was very small at the time".
"But now there's so many, which is really good because there are more opportunities for small businesses to showcase their products."
Now Mrs Browne is working on her business full-time - she said her husband was the one to convince her to leave her full-time job.
"I can't remember the exact moment, but my husband kept pushing me because he saw the potential," she said.
"We had two kids and financially it is a little bit scary to leave your full-time stable job."
Now Mrs Browne had taken some time off from regular markets, although she does make appearances at SpringFest and is very popular at the Finders Keepers market in Melbourne.
Her products can be found at a number of cafes in Ballarat.
Mrs Browne said some of the things she loves about Ballarat is the friendly nature and support of smaller businesses.
It is one of the things she enjoys and hopes will continue.
"The food scene is amazing with lots of good restaurants, and the council organises lots of different activities," she said.
"I really enjoy being part of the community in that way."
