The Courier
Home/News/40 under 40
40 Under 40

Eyes on an environmental future for this foodie entrepreneur

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
December 23 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Erika Browne with some of her Mrs Browne Bakes creations. Picture by Lachlan Bence
Erika Browne with some of her Mrs Browne Bakes creations. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Food has always been a big part of Erika Browne's life, from the family connection it would bring, to her career journey.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers federal and state politics for The Courier focusing on Ballarat, Wendouree, Eureka and Ripon electorates. She also covers Hepburn and Pyrenees shires. As a former dancer and art and theater enthusiast she would love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

More from 40 under 40
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.