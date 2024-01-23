Ballarat farmers optimistic about February feature weaner cattle sales

Ballarat cattle producers are eagerly anticipating a bounce back in prices at upcoming feature weaner and grown cattle sales throughout February, coming from a low point in the market around two months ago.
Weaner sales in north-east and western Victoria have given indications of a stable market, with steers and heifers weighing between 330-400 kilograms regularly achieving prices of 310 cents a kilogram or more
Brewster farmer Glenn Pretty said the upward trend in prices were "really interesting".
"Things have been picking up a little bit, hopefully for the better," he said.
The joined female cows and calves sale will be the first of four feature cattle sales on February 2 at CVLX Ballarat.
More than 13,000 cattle are expected to be yarded across the four sales.
Mr Pretty will sell straight-up Angus cattle containing genetics from local stud Langi Kal Kal.
"We'll normally sell about 200 mixed-sexed calves in those local feature sales and always try to work towards these February sales yearly."
"Getting cattle weaned and presented right is always something that is front of mind at the end of a year, so we stick to a plan."
Producers were riding the wave of great prices at feature cattle sales in recent years, with prices coming off an extreme high in 2020 and 2021.
Since then a rollercoaster ride of price fluctuations has occurred, with a major dip in mid-2023 under 300c/kg as producers destocked influenced by dry weather forecasts.
However the recent rain has turned things around, with pens at the latest feature weaner sale at Yea selling for more than 400c/kg.
He said recent wet weather had come along at the right time, and producers have felt more confident about local prices.
"Last year has been pretty dry, [where] we had about 40 millimetres at the start of June and that was the biggest rain we've had in one heap leading through to the end of the year," Mr Pretty said.
"From the last week of October into November, I think we've had 15 millimetres of rain."
"The fact there has been recent rain around the place has meant there's a bit of confidence, so hopefully, that'll still be around come February."
Newlyn producer Scott McKay, has kept a keen eye on the north-east and western district feature weaner sales in January.
Mr McKay said he had held off on destocking and still had a good amount of feed on his Newlyn and Gringegalgona properties.
"It's terrific to see a couple of big feature sales now," he said.
"It's a good time to have your calves in there, and hopefully the market stays strong or opens up a bit stronger than what it is now come sale time."
He was also encouraged by recent consistent rainfall in NSW and Queensland over December and January.
"I have a couple of mates up north and they've had terrific amounts of rain," he said.
"The sales in the last few years were so good that we were probably a little bit spoiled, but when prices did drop off, it was probably a bigger shock than expected," Mr Pretty said.
"Let's just hope prices stay a bit more levelled out and consistent rather than going from one extreme to the other."
Mr McKay will offer mainly Shorthorn cattle, but also Hereford and Angus infusion breeds in February.
While he felt recent local store sales had been "a little-bit flatter" for coloured cattle, there was room for prices to get dearer for those breeds.
"I think at the moment, the market is basically below the cost of production, because there are those issues about the price of fuel, the price of power and the price of vegetables in the market," he said.
"We're still out there trying to pay our bills and it's been a bit low.
"I've got no problem saying that it went very high, and it was terrific for us for that short period a while ago, but somewhere in the middle where we we can all get a piece of the pie is is where the market should be."
Other sales throughout February include the grown female and heifer weaner sale (February 9) and grown male and steer weaner sale (February 16).
The Nutrien Livestock special weaner sale will round out the offering on February 23.
