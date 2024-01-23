The Courier
The Courier's complete view of property
Home/News/Latest News
Farming

Ballarat farmers optimistic about February feature weaner cattle sales

PP
By Philippe Perez
Updated January 23 2024 - 12:15pm, first published 12:04pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Brewster producer Glenn Pretty with Samantha Pretty. Mr Pretty is looking forward to upcoming Ballarat feature weaner sales, with a sharp jump in cattle prices giving confidence to the market. Picture by Philippe Perez
Brewster producer Glenn Pretty with Samantha Pretty. Mr Pretty is looking forward to upcoming Ballarat feature weaner sales, with a sharp jump in cattle prices giving confidence to the market. Picture by Philippe Perez

Ballarat cattle producers are eagerly anticipating a bounce back in prices at upcoming feature weaner and grown cattle sales throughout February, coming from a low point in the market around two months ago.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
PP

Philippe Perez

Journalist

Philippe is a journalist for Australian Community Media's Stock & Land. He is based in Ballarat and covers all aspects of Victoria's farming community and industry. To get in contact, email philippe.perez@stockandland.com.au

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.