Ballarat youngster backmarker for Maryborough Gift | handicaps

Talented young Ballarat sprinter Cooper Sherman is the backmarker for the $15,000 Maryborough Gift on New Year's Day.
The Australian 400m representative at the World Under-20 Athletics Championships has limited exposure on the professional running circuit, but even with the tight mark of 2m looms as a major contender.
Sherman made his first appearance at a Victorian Athletic League meet in a year at Geelong in mid-November.
He made a clean sweep of the 70m. He also made the Geelong Men's Gift 120m final, finishing fourth.
Chris Vi also looms as a major contender as he attempts to go back-to-back at Princes Park.
The Stawell Gift heat winner has made his mark over the past few years, winning Bendigo and Ringwood 100m finals and Essendon 200m twice, as well as finishing second in a Ballarat Gift.
Jessica Payne (2.75m) is the Maryborough Women's Gift backmarker.
Cooper Sherman 2m
Nathan Riali 2.5m
Harrison Kerr 2.75m
Arben Dani 3m
Jack Boulton 3.5m
Jackson Bennett 4.25m
Liam Moss 4.5m
Tom Templeton 4.75m
Aiden Green 5m
Lawson Power 5m
Aaron Beter-Budge 5.25m
Hyuga Nishimura 6m
Jeremy Kariuki 6m
Sami Latu 6m
Tristan Schjeirs 6m
Hudson Downes 6.25m
Fraser Stott 6.5m
Musa Kamara 6.5m
Nicholas Antonino 6.5m
Anthney Naveen 6.75m
Dashiell Muir 6.75m
Akon Chol 7m
Chris Vi 7m
Hamish Adams 7m
Jack Wolff 7m
Jared Glover 7.25m
Ken Vuong 7.25m
Blake Jones 7.5m
Joe McKinnon 7.5m
Ryan O'Neil-Parker 7.5m
Daniel White-Alikakos 7.75m
Patrick Martin 7.75m
Campbell Butson 8m
Dion Paull 8m
Elijah Cross 8m
Michael Singh 8m
Tom Moloney 8m
Matt Burleigh 8.5m
Tom Griffin 8.5m
Tom Perry 8.5m
Jack Lacey 8.75m
Jack O'Dea 8.75m
Jerome Lugo 8.75m
Noah Lyons 8.75m
Samuel Blyzno 8.75m
Chris Byron 9m
Darcy Ireland 9m
Ryan Camille 9m
Luke Mitchell 9.25m
Daniel Quattrone 9.5m
Kevin Brittain 9.75m
Simon Jackson 9.75m
Leigh Phelan 10m
Kris Kardakovski 11.25m
Corey Williams 11.5m
Jessica Payne 2.75m
Grave Kelly 4.5m
Zoe Neale 4.5m
Misha Lizoguboff 4.75m
Harriett Fox 6m
Isabelle Furber 6m
Summer Jenkins 6m
Remi McLellan 6.25m
Taylah Perry 6.5m
Cass Wang Lecourteur 6.75
Shauna Herbst 7m
Liv Ryan 7.25m
Miriam Suares-Jurey 7.5m
Taylah Bennett 7.5m
Keely Henderson 8.5m
Stephanie Rutherford 8.5m
Angela Windshuttle 8.75m
Akshaya Iyer 9.75m
Jamsine Rowe 10.75m
Amelia Spenceley 11m
Katie Moore 11m
Charlotte Cross 11.25m
Amber Van Eede 12m
Lavinia Male 12m
Stephanie Jinks 12m
