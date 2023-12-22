Swimming plans? Be aware of holiday warning on top of COVID-19, gastro rise

IF YOU are planning to hit the pool these holidays, the call is to make sure you shower first.
Victoria's chief health officer Claire Looker is warning anyone who has felt ill or had diarrhoea in the past fortnight to stay away from swimming due to an infectious spread of gastroenteritis strain cryptosporidiosis across the state.
This comes atop an already reported rise in gastro in the Ballarat community, particularly among children.
The health department report said this water-borne strain has outbreaks can be linked to public swimming pools. Anyone planning a dip is cautioned to be well, not swallow pool water and to shower and wash with soap - especially the bottom - before getting in the water.
Ballarat is set for a top of 26 degrees on December 23, before plunging into a wet and cool Christmas and a rise in family holiday adventures with dry, hot summer conditions expected ahead.
Dr Looker has also flagged a rise in COVID-19 in Victoria from a new Omicron strain.
The latest Victorian wastewater monitoring shows coronavirus levels are high in regional Victoria.
Dr Looker has been encouraging people to play it COVID-safe this Christmas by: wearing a mask, staying at home if you are sick, testing for symptoms, socialising in fresh air or outdoors, keeping your vaccinations up to date and speaking to a general practitioner about anti-viral medications.
This reiterates a warning from Grampians Health public health expert Rob Grenfell this month, who called for people to properly test - not "just wiping it under their nose somewhere in the vicinity of the nostril".
"If you are feeling sick or have any symptoms, you need to isolate. Ask yourself, 'do I want to be the one to give grandma COVID-19 at Christmas?' - she'll likely be the only who gets it most severe," Dr Grenfell said.
"...The consequences are still serious. This is a serious disease - you might have a few days in hospital, there are people in hospital intensive care or worse still, this is a disease that's killed them."
Good, soapy hand washing is also the key to protecting against gastro - especially after going to the toilet, before eating, changing a nappy and handling an animal.
Hand sanitiser was not effective in protecting against gastro spread, unlike coronavirus.
As we socialise outside more to prevent COVID-19 spread, Dr Grenfell also suggested being careful with food being out in the open for too long which can lead to food-borne gastro.
Do not handle food preparation for others until 48 hours after your diarrhoea has stopped.
Other tips to prevent against gastro this Christmas are to keep toilets and bathrooms clean and disinfected.
