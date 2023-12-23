Farm invaders fended off by workers after attempted theft

Trespassers on a farm in Beaufort have been chased down by its occupants, who took back the stolen goods the offenders were making off with.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The incident occurred at about 3.15pm on March 28, 2023, when farm workers arrived at the property in Beaufort to find its gates thrown across the driveway.
Upon entering the farm the three men saw a white Nissan Navara speeding through the paddocks with stolen jerry cans attached to its rear.
One of the men stayed with the farm machinery, which had been drained of diesel by the offenders, while the other two tailed the Navara as it fled the area.
The two farm workers lost site of the Navara but eventually found it again parked on Remembrance Drive in Burrumbeet.
When they approached the vehicle a wrestle broke out between one of the trespassers and a farm worker.
The other trespasser got out the Navarra armed with a crowbar and approached the two who were wrestling.
Whilst this was happening, the other farm worker took the jerry cans of stolen diesel and a steel post rammer from the Navarra. The trespassers then left the scene.
One of the men responsible, Gary Giusa, appeared at the Melbourne Magistrates' Court on Wednesday to plead guilty to various theft and trespassing charges.
In addition to the Beaufort farm incident, Giusa also pleaded guilty to trespassing at a pizzeria in Alfredton, stealing a car from Melton, and stealing various power tools from Bunnings.
The court heard Giusa suffered from childhood trauma and substance abuse issues, with a psychiatrist's report tendered to the court on his behalf.
Magistrate Carolyn Howe said Giusa had a "limited" criminal history, and called the most recent offending a "massive jump into the criminal world".'
He had served 118 days in pre-sentence custody prior to Wednesday's hearing.
Giusa was sentenced to 118 days imprisonment, recognised as being served, and placed on a 12 month community corrections order.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.