Miners secure signatures for NBL1 South men's season

Amos Brooks and Max Cody will remain with the Ballarat Miners in the NBL1 South men's conference for another season.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Brooks has signed on for one year and Cody for two.
New Miners head coach Luke Brennan said each would be an opportunity to further develop their games.
"I believe both are only just scratching the surface in terms of their development, and I can't wait to see them
both grow as the season progresses."
Cody, who is originally from Melbourne, played with McKinnon in the Big V before heading to the United States to play in the college system.
He joined the Miners last season straight from college.
"I'm happy to be re-signing with the Miners for the next two years.
"Last season didn't go as planned individually or as a team, so I'm excited to make amends," Cody said.
Brooks played all his juniors in Ballarat with Saints, debuting with the Miners in 2018 before spending time in the US.
He is feeling good about the Miners' prospects next year.
"It's looking very good going into a new season with some promising and new opportunities ahead, both personally and for the team as a whole."
Basketball Ballarat senior elite teams committee member Matt Sheehan said it was great to have Cody staying on board another 2 years.
"With Max injured for the majority of last season, he's been working hard in the gym in the off-season."
"I know he has a bit of a point to prove.
"We are really looking forward to seeing what he can do when fully fit.
"He's also a great team man - another reason why we wanted Max back again," Sheehan said.
Sheehan said Brooks was another great signing for the Miners.
He said one of the primary reasons Ballarat had an NBL1 program was to provide opportunities for hometown players to play at the highest level possible and Brooks was an example of achieving this while still based in the city.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.