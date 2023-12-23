How you can help two Ballarat breweries reach national recognition these holidays

Two of Ballarat's most popular breweries are calling on the community to help them be crowned in Australia's top 100 beers.
Red Duck Brewery and Aunty Jacks have both entered several beers in the GABS Hottest 100, which takes votes from the public to determine the most popular craft beers across Australia.
In 2022, over 60,000 people entered votes in the competition, where 2,140 different beers competed to be named Australia's most popular brew.
Red Duck Beer owner Vanessa Wilson-Browne said it would be a "great" objective to see some Ballarat beers make the top 100.
"It would be fantastic if people could get out there and vote for the two breweries that have submitted beers," she said.
Red Duck Beer has entered a range of drinks, from lagers and pale ales to licorice and oatmeal based beers, in the competition.
Ms Wilson-Browne said amongst the diverse range there should be a drink to please everybody.
"There is a style there that [anyone] should be able to say they've enjoyed," she said.
Aunty Jacks is also vying to be named in the top 100, and owner Brian Taylor said they would love to be one of the first Ballarat breweries to be named on the list.
Mr Taylor said he was confident they could make it into the top 100 after experiencing strong sales fueled by local shoppers.
Compared to bigger cities, Mr Taylor said Ballarat produced well above its share of quality produce.
"Ballarat's batting above its average when it comes to beer, we've got so many great breweries and beers," he said.
"We know because we see what Ballarat gets at awards with Dollar Bill Brewing, O'Briens and Aunty Jacks, so it just shows what this city is doing on a national and international scale."
Mr Taylor hopes shoppers will look for a point of difference when buying their last minute Christmas supplies in 2023.
"Ballarat [people] are great supporters of local producers, we have so many good producers here, we're in this amazing catchment and the community's really about that," he said.
"People move to Ballarat to become producers because they know there's that support base there."
"Anyone can go anywhere in Australia and have a national beer, but you can't have a local beer anywhere, and if you're in Ballarat shop local, it's a great product so why not?"
Red Duck Brewery also relies on strong local sales, but Ms Wilson-Browne hopes being named on the GABS hottest 100 could help them reach a wider audience.
"We don't have a big distribution around the country anymore, so that's why we really do need local support," she said.
For those looking for last minute Christmas presents, Ms Wilson-Browne said Campana's were selling packs combining beers from Red Duck, Dollar Bill, Aunty Jacks and Cubby Haus.
"We want people to buy local, and Campana's have done this off their own bat, and they came out and said 'how about we have a Ballarat beer Christmas pack,' so kudos to them for doing that," she said.
Vote for your favourite beer in the Gabs Hottest 100 via the link, voting will close on January 14, 2024, with winners announced on Januaray 27.
