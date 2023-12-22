Readers respond: Ballarat's only 24-hour pharmacy to change

$1/
This is shattering! I've gone here a heap of times outside of what would be considered "normal" hours.
I've got a young child so this was amazing to know at any time I could get what I needed for her if she was sick.
- Simone Boorne-Wells
I feel like this could result in more demand on the hospital if you can't get what you need outside of normal hours
- Jaimee Bourcher
Obviously wasn't needed, and that's a good thing.
- Gail Weston
That is terrible I went a few times to get some Ventolin cause I was short of breath otherwise would had to go to emergency!
- Monika Lewis
An inspirational teacher who seems to remember every child she ever taught over 44 years. A legend at CPS. Enjoy your retirement Vicki, you've been an amazing teacher.
- Geoff McArthur
Vicki taught me at Scarsdale PS back in the early 80s I still remember her fondly. Some teachers you just don't forget. Congratulations on your well-earned retirement.
- Melanie Paterson
Teaching is all about relationships. Congratulations on an illustrious career.
- Gail Farrington
I was incredibly lucky to have Vicki as a mentor teacher during a university placement!
I absolutely loved working with her! Incredible teacher and a wonderful lady.
Congratulations.
- Tara Schmidt
What an amazing teacher and an even more incredible women you are - our school will miss you so much.
- Jayde Exell
Congratulations Mrs Hughes!
To this day, still the only teacher who convinced me to do the Jogathon year after year Best wishes for the future xx
- Jess Zelley
Congratulations Vicki, 44 years that's dedication!
Sorry I couldn't make it to your farewell. It was a pleasure working as a classroom helper in some of your classes.
All the best to you on your next chapter.
- Shirlene Dorothy
This is such awesome news. For all those people who said it would never work, here we are with so much demand the service can't keep up.
We've also experienced a tonne of generosity because of the scheme - thank you to the people who nominated our charity Tiny Pride as your beneficiary.
- Ange Elson
Tom and Jerry - love it.
Took my kids to meet Bert and Ernie yesterday so they could see how it all worked
- Erin Kanoa
Competition is always good in sport - it makes you strive for excellence.
- Rosemary Bowen
