Community-led donation to thankful veteran's group

A local mates group has bestowed a Ballarat veteran's support organisation with a sizable donation following its end-of-year community celebration.
The team behind Mate's Day Ballarat handed over an $8000 cheque to the Military Brotherhood Motorcycle Club, the group which operates the Ballarat Veterans Assistance Centre.
From its drop-in site at Barkly Street, the veteran's centre helps link return service people with support services and hosts events for Ballarat's veteran community.
Mate's Day organiser Chris Wilson said he was impressed with the community's contribution to the cause, considering the cost-of-living pressures experienced by many in during 2023.
"People still donate for a worthy cause. That is why I keep it local. For a lot of these big fundraisers it gets lost in administration. Here every cent people throw into the donation bucket gets used up and donated," Mr Wilson said.
"We had diggers on the gate and we had donation buckets there, and people were throwing in hundreds, twenties, fifties."
"People don't mind donating if they know it is helping locals out. People are good."
Beginning in 2016, Mate's Day Ballarat is an event held out at Burrumbeet Racecourse, held on the closest Saturday to Remembrance day.
The 2023 event saw a line up of eight local bands, starting the day with acoustic performances and ending with Dunnstown Irish-folk act Old Melbourne Road.
"It was good weather too, there were lots of kids and families. Basically you rock up, it is BYO, bring a chair, picnic rug and esky," Mr Wilson said.
Though not a serviceman himself, Mr Wilson said he had many mates who formerly served in the military, and knew of many struggling with post-traumatic stress.
"I just know a few of the boys over the years. It is a hidden disease, it is not like a broken leg or anything, you can't see it. A lot of them struggle with it," Mr Wilson said.
" I had an opportunity, it was a bit of a party I was creating, and then it turned into a big shindig and there were people throwing money at it.
"I just like getting people together. I had an opportunity to get some people together, have a good time and raise some funds. That is just the way it happens."
Those still looking to donate to the Mates Day cause can visit the group's Facebook page.
