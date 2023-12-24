Sharing a plate of Christmas Spirit: strong interest in community lunch

The Christmas messages of sharing and fellowship will be embodied in the more than 40 volunteers pitching in for Our Lady Help of Christians annual community Christmas lunch.
In its 31st year running, the lunch will 150 people in total gather at the church group's parish to share a meal on Christmas day.
Organiser Karen Davies has been involved with the Ballarat Christmas tradition for about five years, and said there were a variety of reasons people volunteer and attend the lunches.
"I think it really is the practical expression of caring and sharing over Christmas. It is a very happy day. We get to see some people we haven't seen since last Christmas day, and there is always new guests to chat to," she said.
"The feedback is generally that our guests enjoy having somebody to share their Christmas day with, and to have a bit of a chat... Some people might not be able to prepare a meal for themselves."
Like many of the volunteers working to put on the event, Ms Davies said she enjoyed the "practical side" of the Christmas spirit.
"I think that is the practical action of the message of joy at Christmas and sharing. I think it is one thing to actually say it, I think it is another thing to be able to actually put the Christmas spirit into action, into practical work," she said.
"We have some wonderful energetic children who are putting tinsel up in front of me. We have children who have put lovely decorations up around our Christmas crib. We have children who have helped to put the Christmas tree up. We couldn't do without them.
"It really is the spirit of Christmas."
The 2023 Our Lady Help of Christians Christmas lunch is full to capacity and will be unable to accept walk-ins, however several businesses across Ballarat will be operating across the holiday period for those staying in the city.
