Troting feature upgrade for Ballarat Pacing Cup meeting

The feature trotting race for Ballarat Pacing Cup night on Saturday, January 20 will carry greater stakemoney.
The group 2 $50,000 Knight Pistol Trotters Cup will be run at Bray Raceway for the first time.
It replaces the $30,000 EB Cochran Cup, which has been run on Cup Night since 2017, which was earlier this year won by now two-time Inter Dominion Trotting Championship winner Just Believe.
The Knight Pistol will be the second leg of the Aurora Australis Series run over seven races in January and February.
Harness Racing Victoria has just confirmed the Cup meeting program.
The Decoglaze Ballarat Pacing Cup will be worth $100,000 - $50,000 less than this year.
The reduction is part of HRV stakemoney cuts to combat financial difficulties.
Minimum stakemoney will be $15,000 for heats of The Breakthrough series.
DUNNSTOWN's Declan Murphy has been confirmed as a participant in HRV's "Young Guns" series for concession drivers at Melton on Sunday, December 31.
He qualified by being among the state's top eight drivers under the age of 25 based on winners throughout this year.
Murphy has driven a career-best 49 winners for the season.
Lexton-based James Herbertson will also be in the series.
He leads the Victorian drivers' premiership - closing in on 250 wins.
This a career-best and will be the second season in a row he has claimed the title.
This will also be the fourth season in a row he has taken out the state concession drivers' premiership.
With the season to finish on Sunday, Ballarat's Emma Stewart is also again on top of Victoria's statewide and metropolitan trainers' premierships.
She has topped 200 for the eighth season in a row, with four of her 300-plus successes.
