The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Sports Affairs

Matt Short gets off to BBL13 flyer with bat

DB
By David Brehaut
December 27 2023 - 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matt Short has come a long way since The Courier photographed him after representing Australia in the under-19 World Cup 2014.
Matt Short has come a long way since The Courier photographed him after representing Australia in the under-19 World Cup 2014.

Matt Short has wasted no time reinforcing his place as one of the stars of the Big Bash League.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
DB

David Brehaut

Senior sports journalist

Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.