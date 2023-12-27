Matt Short gets off to BBL13 flyer with bat

Matt Short has wasted no time reinforcing his place as one of the stars of the Big Bash League.
The reigning BBL player of the year and Adelaide Strikers captain is among the leading run-scorers after just two appearances.
He has launched the season with two half-centuries from the top of the order - 82 in a six-wicket win over Sydney Thunder and 55 in a one-run loss to Sydney Sixers.
Short, who spent his formative years with East Ballarat in the Ballarat Cricket Association, has already stated how his international experience of the past year had given him more confidence.
His standout campaign in BBL12 last summer led him to playing in the IPL, England's Hundred tournament and the inaugural Major League Cricket Twenty20 competition in the United States, as well as making his debut in the Australian one-day and Twenty20 teams.
With the ICC T20 World Cup to be played in the West Indies and the United States in June next year, Short needs another big BBL campaign to stay at the forefront of national selectors' minds.
Short returns home to Victoria for the Strikers' next game to face his former team Melbourne Renegades at Marvel Stadium on Friday.
In the meantime, another of East Ballarat's favourite sons Blake Thomson has made a contribution with the bat for a Victorian team against Pakistan in a practice match in Melbourne.
The prominent Victorian Premier top order batsman made 30 on Saturday.
Batting at number three, Thomson hit seven fours off 46 balls.
He shared a 52-run partnership in 57 minutes with Marcus Harris, who went on to make 126.
Curiously the match, which was a late addition to the Pakistan schedule, was played behind closed doors, with spectators not permitted at the Junction Oval to see the prelude to the Boxing Day Test.
