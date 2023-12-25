Ballarat records 60mm of rain after huge Christmas Eve storm

State Emergency Service crews have been kept busy across the weekend, with a massive storm striking Ballarat on December 24 and rain continuing through Christmas Day.
The SES were called to 75 requests for assistance across the Grampians region since 5pm Christmas Eve, with the majority to the Ballarat unit, with 35 requests.
Of those 75 requests, 25 have been for building damage, 21 for flooding, and another 21 for trees down.
According to the Bureau of Meteorology, 63.4mm of rain fell in Ballarat between 5.30pm on Christmas Eve and 9am Christmas Day, with wind gusting up to 82kmh.
The SES warned people against driving through floodwaters, and to take care under trees that may have been affected by the strong winds.
"All of our members have given up their time and Christmas with their families, so without our volunteers we'd be nowhere," a spokesperson said.
In an emergency, phone the SES on 132 500.
A 24-year-old man has been arrested after allegedly attempting to run from a three-car crash in Ballarat East.
According to police, the three cars collided at the Queen Street and Georges Street intersection about 2.40pm on December 23.
One of the drivers allegedly fled the scene, while the driver of another vehicle and their passenger were taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
After searching the area, police found the 24-year-old with help from members of the public.
The investigation into the collision is ongoing, police said.
