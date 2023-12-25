The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat records 60mm of rain after huge Christmas Eve storm

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 25 2023 - 12:53pm, first published 12:51pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ballarat's SES unit was kept busy on Christmas Eve. File photo
Ballarat's SES unit was kept busy on Christmas Eve. File photo

State Emergency Service crews have been kept busy across the weekend, with a massive storm striking Ballarat on December 24 and rain continuing through Christmas Day.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.