Lachlan Bence's best sports photos of 2023

The Courier's team of photographers are out every weekend getting the very best of local sport - from two leagues of football and netball, to growing cricket and soccer leagues and heart-pumping basketball matches, and so much more.
As well as hitting the Ballarat racecourse and bowls rinks, sports like weightlifting, karate, and even jousting get a look in as we try to cover as much as we can.
Lachlan Bence is one of The Courier's longest-serving photographers, and he's taken pictures of just about every grand final or championship you can think of.
Check out a gallery of his top sports photos of 2023, including some ripper footy shots, and keep an eye out for more galleries from our talented photographers this week.
You can also check out Lachlan's best news photos of the year in an online gallery.
