Powercor community consultation extended by three months

After some already heated community meetings over the proposed York Street Powercor substation location, the power company has extended consultation.
Residents were dismayed when the company announced it would be building the $30 million substation at 203 York Street in East Ballarat last November, after months of working against the project.
While the 1.9 acre site was bought by the power company in the 1970s, the residential area has since built up around it.
In an effort to work with the community, the company said it would hold consultations for the fence design and other aspects.
These were held on December 2 and 6 - with some residents being disappointed in the lack of information from the meetings.
One resident said she felt being asked to pick a fence colour was like accepting defeat.
In May, City of Ballarat councillors voted to support residents by advocating to Powercor for an alternative location, and in December a land swap location was tabled and is being investigated by the power company.
Powercor announced this week it would extend the first stage of consultation until the end of February.
A further two community drop-in sessions will be held early in 2024 to provide community members a chance to ask questions and share their views with Powercor representatives.
Powercor estimated around 60 people attended the first two meetings.
Powercor spokeswoman Emma Tyner said there were many different perspectives and opinions about the project and all feedback was welcomed as plans for the site were finalised.
"We've already had community members provide feedback as part of the co-design process to shape the substation fence's colour, pattern and height, as well as the area's lighting and landscaping," Ms Tyner said.
"We are extending our consultation on the co-design as well as how people want the community legacy fund to be spent by more than three weeks to ensure everyone who wants to have a say can contribute.
"We are collating what we have heard during our engagement and will share the report with the community once this is completed."
Feedback will be taken into consideration during the next stage of the project's design. Community members will then be asked to choose their preferred concept design.
A third substation is needed in the area to support the growing population, as the two already in Ballarat are at capacity.
The first stage of consultation is open until Thursday February 29 2024, via the below options:
