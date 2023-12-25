Santa, do you have any idea what you've put me through?

Dear Santa Claus,
My name is Lauren Jones and I live in Ballarat.
I know everyone thinks of you as a fun, jolly old man but I've got news for you pal, I can see straight through your fake beard and pillow belly!
You broke into my house at the weekend, stole some biscuits and left my brother a Nerf gun.
Firstly, I'm pretty sure that's breaking and entering. I'm not sure what letters the police sent you when they were kids, but you must have some serious dirt on them to have let it slide this long.
And secondly, DO YOU HAVE ANY IDEA ABOUT WHAT I'VE BEEN THROUGH!!?
You just had to get my brother a Nerf gun, didn't you?
While Mum denies it, I know you two were in contact and those Christmas letters she never let me see were far from innocent.
Also, that cheery Christmas threat - "you'd better not shout, you'd better not cry, you'd better not pout, I'm telling you why. Santa Claus is coming to town". It's not as cheery as everyone thinks.
Another thing, you live in an undisclosed location in the northern hemisphere, the North Pole. Not suspicious at all. Living with elves, I think not! Camera-planting-spies more likely! How else would you know when I'm sleeping and when I'm awake?
So now, I know exactly what to ask for: for you to STAY AWAY FROM MY HOUSE!!!
From Lauren
P.S.
If you are not actually colluding with my brother, threatening children and spying on the entire population of the earth, I'd like a Nerf gun for 100 per cent non-revengeful reasons relating to my brother.
And I am prepared to wait until next Christmas.
Ruby Lethlean shares this piece exclusively for Emerging, a partnership between The Courier and Damascus College to create a platform for young people to publish their work.
