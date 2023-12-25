The Courier
Home/News/Emerging

Santa, do you have any idea what you've put me through?

By Ruby Lethlean
December 26 2023 - 10:34am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
"You broke into my house at the weekend, stole some biscuits and left my brother a Nerf gun", a Ballarat girl writes. Picture by Les Smith
"You broke into my house at the weekend, stole some biscuits and left my brother a Nerf gun", a Ballarat girl writes. Picture by Les Smith

Dear Santa Claus,

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Emerging
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.