Subdivision plan for Brown Hill neighbourhood

Brown Hill continues to live up to being an "emerging" area, with a 10 lot subdivision proposed for a 9400 square metre land site.
As the City of Ballarat grows, at about two per cent annually, with an expected need for nearly 30,000 houses over the next two decades, subdivisions can use in-fill to accommodate those needs and optimise space.
The subdivision would be located at 12 Ambience Place, an "emerging residential area", according to planning documents, and zoned for general residential.
The plans were developed by Ballarat based land development consults Beveridge Williams.
The proposal, which requires planning approval from the council, includes three stages to create the 10 lots.
A road will be built to access the lots which requires the removal of two trees.
The lot sizes vary from 544 square metres to 1112 square metres.
According to the Real Estate Institute of Victoria, house prices in Brown Hill average $603,000 and have an average weekly rent of $380. Units sell for an average of $440,000.
While there aren't any specs for the builds, as this is an application for subdividing land, Ballarat has a reported shortage of one to two bedroom homes.
Land development has been on the forefront for Ballarat council who launched their consultation for the Housing Strategy earlier in 2023.
The strategy would look at how land in Ballarat will be developed to house its growing population.
In-fill versus greenfield development is something the community can have their say on.
According to Victorian Planning Authority data, council has approved 83 subdivision applications in the 2023-24 financial year so far, out of 344 planning applications in total.
