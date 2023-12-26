The Courier
Home/News/40 under 40
40 Under 40

At the forefront of Ballarat's growth in education

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
December 27 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
St Alipius principal Emily Clarke in the school library as part of The Courier's 40 under 40. Picture by Lachlan Bence
St Alipius principal Emily Clarke in the school library as part of The Courier's 40 under 40. Picture by Lachlan Bence

Every day Emily Clarke works with Ballarat's youngest residents, and as a school principal she is keenly aware of Ballarat's growth.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers federal and state politics for The Courier focusing on Ballarat, Wendouree, Eureka and Ripon electorates. She also covers Hepburn and Pyrenees shires. As a former dancer and art and theater enthusiast she would love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

More from 40 under 40
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.