At the forefront of Ballarat's growth in education

Every day Emily Clarke works with Ballarat's youngest residents, and as a school principal she is keenly aware of Ballarat's growth.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
"We've got so many young people now being brought up in Ballarat, the growth is huge," Ms Clarke said.
"Hopefully in 10 years time there are some more school options for families."
The St Alipius principal comes from a family of teachers and grew up in Ballarat.
She was a Damascus student and then went on to study education for four years at Aquinas College, which would later become a part of the Australian Catholic University.
Once out of university, Ms Clarke was keen to get into a classroom.
"I was really open to being wherever, I just wanted to teach," she said.
Ms Clarke spent her first few years teaching in Mildura in the state system.
"I met someone who I'm married to now, so I went up there and lived with him while I taught," she said.
"It was a good move in the end."
But Ms Clarke had always loved Ballarat and envisioned coming back to the city to start her family.
"I had great experiences of school in Ballarat, I wanted to come back and be a part of the community as a teacher," she said.
Service to the community had always been a driving factor of her work, even when not in the classroom.
After her maternity leave, Ms Clarke worked in community justice, "supporting students in the juvenile justice system with education", she said.
Ms Clarke said the desire to be of service to other people and the community was one of the reasons she wanted to become a teacher.
"I love the idea of having an impact on young people," she said.
"Throughout my career, I've also been in and out of welfare and well being type roles as well."
Ms Clarke said a big part of her teaching practice has been working on relationships and wellbeing.
"I think it is the core of everything," she said.
"It is the most vital thing ... having that trust and a really strong sense of belonging for people within a school community."
Ms Clarke has been working at St Alipius since 2014.
She stepped into an interim principal role in 2022, which she originally thought would be just for the year as the school continued to search for someone to fill the role permanently.
"I did it for a year and really enjoyed it," Ms Clarke said.
READ MORE: BALLARAT'S 40 UNDER 40
She said each day is very different.
"I never know when I wake up in the morning what I am going to deal with that day," Ms Clarke said.
"It brings enormous challenges but also enormous opportunities each day to have an impact."
Ms Clarke came back to Ballarat because the city's proximity to services and Melbourne meant it was a great place to raise a family.
She said she loves living here because of the growth in the hospitality scene.
"You used to go to Melbourne for shopping or the restaurants - I think you can get that here in Ballarat."
As the city grows and with it the education sector, Ms Clarke hopes there will be more food cultures and events, especially for families.
"Hopefully the connection to Melbourne is stronger and the rail network is faster in getting to Melbourne," she said.
"I love Ballarat, it's been the best place to raise our kids."
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.