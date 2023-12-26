POD Squad athletes marked as ones to watch in rich interstate footrace

THERE is no flying under the radar for Chloe Kinnersly in South Australia anymore.
Two years since the Ballarat teenager captured the Bay Sheffield women's sash, she has been marked as a top contender for the state's richest footrace.
Kinnersly, now aged 18, headlines a strong athlete contingent from Ballarat's Peter O'Dwyer-trained POD Squad in Glenelg for the post-Christmas showdown, which kicks off on December 27.
The official event form guide has made note of Kinnersly's fifth placing in the Terang 120-metre Women's Gift handicap in 14.02 seconds off 9.25 metres. She was the first POD Squad member to claim a Bay Sheffield marquee title and this time gets a 9m start in the Bay.
Kinnersly's stablemate Halle Martin's "form suggests she's an outsider for the final", the Bay Sheffield guide reads, with consistency on the Victorian Athletic League circuit. This has included a podium finish in the Mortlake 120m and eighth in the Terang final.
Martin, age 19, is set to run off 10.5m in Glenelg.
Race watchers remain seemingly wary of 2015 Stawell Women's Gift winner Grace O'Dwyer after her runner-up finish at Central Park for Easter 2023.
O'Dwyer, 24, was a Bay Sheffield finalist the year Kinnersly took the title. While O'Dwyer's form has been marked as "ok" this season, she has finished third in the Warrrnambool 300m and seventh in the Terang 70m final.
She will run off a tight 4.25m mark in the Bay.
Fellow Stawell Women's Gift winner Talia Martin, who claimed the nation's top prize in 2016, will run off 9.5m after the Ballarat athlete made the semi-finals in Terang.
The race favourite looms as 22-year-old South Australian Melarn Murphy (6.25m), who has been building strong form in a comeback from injury and making clear her intentions in lead-up events.
But former beach sprinter Julia Phillips (7m), who hails from Western Australia, impressed at Warrnambool on December 2 and has been flagged as a "huge threat".
In the Bay Sheffield Men's Gift 120m, POD Squad athlete Patrick Martin has been declared a "huge chance" - should he show his Stawell Gift form from Easter.
Martin won the Stawell backmarkers' 400m final and reached the semi-finals in the 2022 title event at Central Park.
The 28-year-old will run off 8.25m, going forward 0.75m on his Victorian mark.
Also in the mix Ballarat's Hugh Hoffman, who now runs under the experience of veteran trainer Todd Ireland. Hoffman won the Waverley Gift 100m off 7.5m on December 10 and ran third in Terang.
The event form guide has Hoffman "unlikely to win off 9.25m" but declares Bay Sheffield could be "the perfect dress rehearsal for his tilt at the 2024 Stawell Gift.
Patrick Martin is the only athlete in the Ballarat pack to also have a mark for the Maryborough Gift on New Year's Day.
Bay Sheffield, in its 137th year, will offer $16,000 to each the men's and women's Gift winners. Gift heats and finals are scheduled for day two action on December 28.
The carnival will be streamed live online and final sessions will feature on sports streaming service Kayo on December 27 and 28.
