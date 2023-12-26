The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

POD Squad athletes marked as ones to watch in rich interstate footrace

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
December 26 2023 - 12:33pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Chloe Kinnersly and Halle Martin celebrate after running the 2023 Ballarat Gift final in February. Both has been named as contenders for South Australia's richest race. Picture by Adam Trafford
Chloe Kinnersly and Halle Martin celebrate after running the 2023 Ballarat Gift final in February. Both has been named as contenders for South Australia's richest race. Picture by Adam Trafford

THERE is no flying under the radar for Chloe Kinnersly in South Australia anymore.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.