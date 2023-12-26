Family loses house in Christmas morning blaze

A Learmonth family have lost their home and everything in it after a Christmas morning fire.
A family with children escaped the blaze which erupted just before 6.30am.
The close-knit community of Learmonth, 20km north of Ballarat, is rallying together to support the family with several offers of help already extended.
The only thing left standing of the two-storey weatherboard home at 340 High Street, which is largely hidden from view from the street by a large hedge, was the chimney.
A CFA spokesperson said the home was "heavily involved" when fire crews arrived on scene.
A plaque outside the address indicates it was once the site of the Camp Hotel, built in 1861.
CFA crews from Ascot, Burrumbeet, Cardigan-Windermere, Glendaruel, Learmonth, Miners Rest, Sebastopol, Waubra, Wendouree and Smythesdale postponed their Christmas morning activities to race to the scene.
A Fire Rescue Victoria unit from Ballarat also attended to help crews with water supply issues.
There were no injuries reported and fire investigators attended the scene.
It came after heavy rain lashed the area on Christmas Eve with rain and storms continuing across the region throughout Christmas Day.
From 9am on Christmas Day to 11.45am on Boxing Day, Ballarat SES crews responded to 11 requests for assistance mainly for building damage, trees down and flooding.
There were 24 calls to the SES across the Grampians region in total, with incidents stretching across Bacchus Marsh, St Arnaud, Stawell and Edenhope.
Ballarat Airport recorded 70mm of rain in the 38 hours from 5.30pm on Christmas Eve to 12.30pm on Boxing Day.
