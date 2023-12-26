The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
News

Family loses house in Christmas morning blaze

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated December 26 2023 - 1:40pm, first published 1:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Little remains after fire tore through a house in Learmonth on Christmas morning. Picture by Adam Trafford
Little remains after fire tore through a house in Learmonth on Christmas morning. Picture by Adam Trafford

A Learmonth family have lost their home and everything in it after a Christmas morning fire.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.