Gold changed the course of the Yarrowee River and its effects remain today

The Yarrowee River once meandered through Ballarat as a waterway that the local Wadawarrung people considered sacred, an extension of themselves and connection to country and their ancestors.
But within years of gold being discovered, much of the river and Gnarr Creek, through what is now central Ballarat, became unrecognisable as miners and early settlers diverted its course through a series of channels and drains.
Today the river runs underground through the city, under Bridge Mall and through various drains, culverts and bluestone channels before and after its natural state on the outskirts of the CBD.
The original paths of the river and creek often reappear during heavy rain when water follows the natural course of the flood plains, despite the houses and buildings in its path, causing local flooding.
The Yarrowee River History: Peel to Prest project between Federation University, City of Ballarat and Wadawarrung Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation has charted the river and the changes it has undergone since the gold rush, pulling together historic and current maps, photographs and the river's history from its Wadawarrung traditional owners.
"One of the things that motivated us, and has motivated me for a while, is things like the bluestone causeways the Yarrowee runs through. They're something we take for granted but think about the time, effort and expense to make them ... what motivated that?" asked Federation University senior lecturer in history Dr David Waldron.
"The Yarrowee today is either a trickle or flood, but if you look at old maps you see the river was wide enough to have islands, it was once a sizeable river.
"And looking at the environmental change to Ballarat ... within days of gold being discovered the population started to grow, and quickly the river was diverted and landscape changed with goldmines from out past Creswick through to Buninyong.
"The landscape transformed in five years. What would it be like (for the traditional owners) to have their home utterly devastated in such a short time with the Yarrowee polluted, native fish and wildlife gone and everything turned upside down in a matter of years?"
Wadawarrung Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation project officer Shannen Mennen said the Yarrowee was a culturally significant waterway with a rich history, both for Wadawurrung people and those who came to Ballarat following the discovery of gold.
"To Wadawurrung people, our waterways are seen as the veins and arteries of Wadawurrung Country. Through this project Wadawurrung Traditional Owners sought to share a Wadawurrung perspective on the history of the Yarrowee and its current health," she said.
"We aim to build an understanding within our local community of our unique local biodiversity, and how we can all care for and protect our waterways."
Traditional owners referred to the river as Yaramlok and Narmbool, used interchangeably to refer to the Yarrowee.
"The waterways are sacred to us and we see them as an extension of ourselves, connecting us to dja (Country) and to our ancestors. The Yarrowee functioned as a link to trade and travel routes across dja. Today, the Yarrowee remains a place of many memories for Wadawurrung people," Ms Mennen and Kelly Ann Blake wrote for the project.
"Colonisation and mining in Ballaarat led to devastation and destruction of Wadawurrung dja, including the Yarrowee River. Settlement was built upon our living spaces and as a result Wadawurrung people were displaced.
"The withholding of Cultural rights and obligations further increased the dispossession of our people, who were unforgivingly forced to adapt to change. Still today we inherit the scars of this trauma!"
Ms Mennen said traditional owners walked the length of various sections of the Yarrowee and then provided written input into the history project, focusing on the ecological damage following the gold rush and impacts on habitat and culture.
The collaboration has resulted in a digital mapping website with interactive maps from the gold rush to today, showing how the Yarrowee and its path have changed.
Historic pictures including flooded shops, plans of bridges and bluestone channels and Wadawarrung descriptions of different parts of the Yarrowee River and Gnarr Creek.
"In 1867 there were floods where water came right up to the shops of Little Bridge Street, there were people going along in boats," Dr Waldron said.
Water polluted with human waste, mining contaminants and other pathogens caused outbreaks of typhus, diptheria and other diseases during the goldrush killing thousands.
"Fifty thousand people living in a tent city, everyone using a chamber pot, the only place for that to go eventually is into the water system," Dr Waldron said. "Water is something we take for granted yet if anyone has gone to a third world country you know it's a fundamental basic need for public health."
Alterations to the course of the river still have an impact today, as do the thousands of capped mine shafts that are under many of Ballarat's suburbs.
"If you look at the 1858 map it shows the scale of how many mine shafts are in the Yarrowee region, especially through Brown Hill and Black Hill," he said.
"All these things are legacy that are with us today, and contaminated soil from mining. There are implications for town planning, what can be built where, and flooding of the Yarrowee is still a concern today even with the causeways."
"This is a systemic problem wrought by changing the natural river system. It no longer has a flood plain so when it floods, it floods through the centre of town."
Dr Waldron said the Yarrowee River History: Peel to Prest project would be a critical tool in town planning, development and heritage, and to understanding the health of waterways that are the life of the community and environment.
"It also reveals important realities in truth-telling the story of the impact colonisation has had on our indigenous communities and the importance of traditional knowledges surrounding land management, the environment, and deep connection to the lands and waterways," he said.
Today there are multiple projects to restore the health of the waterway particularly outside the CBD where it reverts to its more natural state.
The City of Ballarat supplied historic archive material, Federation University provided reports as well as an interactive mapping site with the help of Centre for eResearch in Digital Innovation and several Wadawurrung Traditional Owners, including the Gobata Dja (Caring for Country) team at Wadawurrung Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation, provided information through research and oral history on the significance of the Yarrowee and surrounding area.
"This will not only assist our understanding of the past and how Ballarat looks today, but will also help to guide our future," said Ballarat mayor Cr Des Hudson.
