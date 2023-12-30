The Courier
Home/Community/History
Our Places

Gold changed the course of the Yarrowee River and its effects remain today

MS
By Michelle Smith
December 31 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bridge Street Ballarat, during the flood. (1869). Ebenezer and David Syme. From a photograph by B. Willetts. State Library Victoria.
Bridge Street Ballarat, during the flood. (1869). Ebenezer and David Syme. From a photograph by B. Willetts. State Library Victoria.

The Yarrowee River once meandered through Ballarat as a waterway that the local Wadawarrung people considered sacred, an extension of themselves and connection to country and their ancestors.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.

Help