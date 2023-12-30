The top 10 most read stories from The Courier in 2023

It's been a massive year for news across Ballarat, and The Courier has been there to cover it all.
While it's been a challenging year, our team of journalists, photographers, editors, and production crew have been on the frontlines - from foggy football matches and emotionally-draining court cases, to holding politicians to account and heartwarming stories of the community pulling together.
Below are the top 10 most-read stories from The Courier, and they show the huge range of what readers are interested in.
Crashes, court, and crime are forever popular, but people also keenly followed our best-in-class football and netball coverage of the CHFL and BFNL, with hundreds of repeat readers each week.
This year our amazing photographers were recognised by their peers in the Rural Press Club Awards, with Kate Healy and Adam Trafford receiving commended awards for their news and sport work.
From everyone at The Courier, we wish you and your family a happy and safe 2024.
A team effort late on a Sunday night, with massive and lingering repercussions across the Daylesford community - five people, including children, dead after a car crashed into picnic tables outside a popular pub on a sunny afternoon.
Photographer Lachlan Bence was one of the first on scene, with reporter Gabrielle Hodson, to capture the carnage, but also follow the story as the community pulled together to mourn the victims, teaming up with our colleagues at the Bendigo Advertiser.
Fog's something you often see on the Western Freeway in the hills near Bacchus Marsh, but not like this - pea-soup fog so thick drivers couldn't see, leading to a massive pile-up.
The freeway was closed for some time after the fog cleared to reveal 30 cars had been damaged.
Another unusual incident - a man left fighting for life near Avoca after his ride-on mower rolled into a dam.
Reporter Gabrielle Hodson stayed with this one as details trickled in, including when the air ambulance arrived.
With Alison Foletta inside the gates with photographer Adam Trafford, Melanie Whelan kept the updates coming for all the people who couldn't get a ticket to the sold-out Spilt Milk music festival.
There was so much curiosity in the event, which was covered incredibly well by Alison and Adam.
Edward Holland had an absolute knack for covering the Ballarat Football Netball League, and while he's off to greener pastures now, his coverage was second to none.
This story, about former AFL player Matt White returning to his boyhood club Sunbury as senior coach, "did numbers," as he used to say.
Keep an eye out for more stellar football coverage in 2024 - we've got some big ideas.
We write about a lot of tragic stories at The Courier, but it's good to include one with a happy ending.
A 64-year-old woman had gone missing after a cold night in bushland near Mount Helen, but was found safe and well the following afternoon - this story was shared far and wide by concerned community members helping out.
One of the biggest stories for the year news-wise was the state government cancelling the 2026 Commonwealth Games, which Ballarat would have played a starring role in.
Once we got through the shock, the official inquiries began, and there was some very interesting reading in the documents that were released.
Another unusual story that got people talking - warmer weather appeared, and so did the snakes, prompting vets to put out a warning after three dogs were bitten in one day.
Reporter Bryan Hoadley, our Google Cadet for 2023, put together an excellent story not only confirming the incident, but including some essential information for pet owners as well as fun snake facts.
The ultimate team effort - Melanie Whelan leading a squad of reporters to as many high schools across town as we could fit in a day, to talk to a bunch of tired but stoked teenagers.
The end result was a fantastic package that celebrated all the hard work that the students put in.
The troublesome Little Bridge Street bus stop was the scene of many of our highly-read stories - that and the ongoing work at the Bridge Mall and Norwich Plaza - but actually getting video of police arresting people is hard to come by.
This story provoked conversations about how to end anti-social behaviour at the bus stop, which has led to council's plan for long-awaited upgrades.
