Matildas effect snag: player numbers booming but coaches hard to find

NEW rooms and picturesque pavilion - check. Redeveloped green, soft surface - check. Matildas role models kicking major goals - check.
Only, this refreshed soccer club is in a bind, struggling for coaches to help guide the growing game.
Victoria Park Football Club players know they are not alone in the region for sporting clubs grappling to fill volunteer-based roles in the wake of pandemic restrictions and increasing demands on club and association leaders.
But the Vultures have had no bites in a social media campaign for coaches in its senior ranks.
This has been despite a 41 per cent rise in coaching registrations statewide, as detailed in Football Victoria's 2023 annual report.
The Vultures have been in key rebuilding phase, shifting into their new shared $3.1 million sports pavilion in early May as part of a $5.8 million precinct redevelopment featuring pitch and lighting upgrades.
This has come amid a surge in soccer participation in Ballarat, following a national trend with interest and support in the Matildas' home women's world cup campaign mid-year.
Victoria Park Football Club president Will Cousens said the club had been keen to introduce senior women's teams in a bid to increase participation and help reinforce pathways for young girls in the game. But they needed help.
"There are still a couple we need to fill voids," Cousens said. "There is a lot of talent out there, but it takes up time to chase.
"We're always looking internally, too. There are parents who want to get in and help and courses available to coach. For all the people who want to help, we want to have in the right positions too, right through to the board."
The Vultures junior girls are in training and the club remains determined to build the female program up ahead of the 2024 season, which will double as the club's 40th anniversary.
Fellow Ballarat and District Soccer Association clubs have also been working to improve access, opportunities and inclusivity on their fields for female participation.
The Matildas' effect, still kicking from the Australian women's team's unprecedented world cup run, has been most telling for Ballarat in a junior boom.
Futsal Ballarat launched its highly-anticipated girls' only competition in the indoor variant of the game after more than 80 girls rocked up to come and try sessions in Ballarat East Recreation Stadium in the month after the Matildas' run.
BDSA and Sports Central have been rolling out a girls-only program for primary schools in Ballarat and into the Hepburn Shire in term four. This will continue in term one, to build to an inaugural Mini-Matildas' Cup between school teams in March.
BDSA president Herman Bogers said the association had increasingly been receiving calls from parents whose daughters wanted to play the game and Mini-Matildas was a way of consolidating and building on this interest.
