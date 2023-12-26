Learner driver's drunken Christmas Day freeway crash

A 21-year-old from Tarneit is facing serious driving charges after allegedly blowing more than twice the legal limit on Christmas Day.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Police found the man, who holds a learner's permit but did not have a supervisor, on the Western Freeway near Gordon about 8.40pm on December 25.
According to police, after reports of a Ford Territory seen driving erratically on the freeway, the man crashed into a wire rope barrier.
He was breath-tested after attending a police station, and recording an alleged result of 0.126.
He is expected to be charged on summons with drink driving and other traffic offences, police said.
The crash followed a horror housefire in Learmonth on Christmas morning, where a family was lucky to escape with their lives, but lost all of their possessions.
Fire crews were called about 6.30am to find the house "fully engulfed" on High Street, with brigades from across the district attending.
Only the chimney was left standing by Tuesday morning.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.