Creating new pathways in Ballarat's theatre scene

For Reuben Morgan, Ballarat's performing arts scene is one of the jewels in the city's crown.
As the city grows, he would like to see Ballarat's support for the performing arts grow alongside it.
"I would like to see the local performing arts organisations really embraced by the community and the city as a whole," he said.
"A lot of people come to Ballarat for the local culture and I think it would be important for the local companies and community groups to be included and supported."
Mr Morgan said Ballarat is lucky to export high quality talent.
"We train people really well and then we send them off," he said.
"So we need to replace them ... what you want in a community, or especially in an arts scene, is you don't want to stagnate and stay the same."
Mr Morgan grew up in a musical family.
"My dad is a musician and my mum is a dancer and they always encouraged us to pursue our passions," he said.
"There was always music and dancing, mum had her old ballet books and dad would have musicals on cassette ... so I grew up listening to things like West Side Story and The Sound of Music."
Mr Morgan has experience in a wide range of musical pursuits, from piano and violin to conducting orchestras as well as writing music, performing in theatre and cabaret performances as Vivian Fonteyn.
He continues to perform across the country while also running the BallaRat Pack, a theatre company, which started in 2017.
Mr Morgan said Ballarat is "very lucky" to have a large number of performers in the region and thinks of the Pack as a way to increase opportunities to perform.
"There are only so many spots available in the shows that are on offer," he said.
The creation of the BallaRat Pack was originally intended to bring older, more classical style theatre productions to Ballarat stages.
What started as a search for more opportunities to put musicals like My Fair Lady and Oklahoma on the stage became a way to expose performers to a wide variety of styles.
The BallaRat Pack performed a series called Broadway to Ballarat where a selection of songs from different musicals are strung together with an original story.
"Not every musical is going to be performed in Ballarat," he said.
"It is nice to sometimes offer people the opportunity to perform a song from a musical that is unlikely to be performed here [in full]."
Mr Morgan said one benefit to an original storyline is being open and free with casting choices.
"If you're doing a musical, there are certain expectations of who's going to play what role - sometimes those expectations are good, sometimes they're bad," he said.
"It's led to some very interesting combinations over the years which I really like, it's nice to be able to give people the opportunity to perform songs they wouldn't be able to."
In the company's last performance, Broadway to Ballarat Villains, Paul Roberts was cast as Ursula the Sea Witch from The Little Mermaid.
"Despite being based on a drag queen, [Ursula] is usually played by a female presenting performer," Mr Morgan said.
"It was nice to be able to mix things up a bit and actually have Ursula played as a proper drag queen."
Mr Morgan likes to find different, boutique venues to host performances at.
This allows for a smaller audience with a more intimate feel and longer seasons as well as supporting hospitality venues in the area.
"We went to Craig's earlier this year to perform a season as part of the Heritage Festival and their income for the week shot up by 30 per cent," Mr Morgan said.
"Because of our audiences that came in and patronised their restaurants and bars."
"We can then have a smaller audience which can give our shows a much more personal intimate feel, but it also allows us to support local businesses as well at the same time."
