Springbanks adds BFNL experience to support Challis

Springbank has turned to a former BFNL senior coach and a four-time BFNL premiership player to help it turn around its grand final fortunes in the Central Highland Football League.
The Tigers have added Heath Pritchard and Luke Nunn to its football department to provide greater support for senior coach Andrew Challis.
Pritchard coached Melton South from mid-2018 until 2022 and endured some difficult times with the battling Panthers.
He has been appointed director of coaching.
Pritchard already has some knowledge of the Tigers,with a son playing juniors at the club.
Nunn, who played in four premierships with Redan and is also a former Springbank player, will be an assistant overseeing the backline and join the Tigers' selection committee.
In another major change, Challis has retired as a player to focus all his energy into a third year as head coach.
Challis, 33, indicated midway through last season it would be his last as a player.
In confirming his retirement, Challis said that while he no longer had the same desire to play, his love for coaching had never been stronger.
He has no doubt he can contribute so much more as a coach by moving into a non-playing role and also open up more opportunities to youngsters coming through the Tigers ranks.
Adding to the support around Challis was identified by Springbank as a need after its second consecutive grand final loss to Gordon last season.
Challis said as good as the Tigers had been in the home and away season this year, the grand final showed they needed to be 10 to 20 percent better again.
He said this was not restricted to on the field.
Challis said leadership was important and the wider the responsibility for leadership was spread the better it would be for everyone and ultimately the end result.
Challis led Springbank to fourth in 2022 before advancing to the grand final and top position this year, only to suffer the same fate at the hands of arch-rival Gordon in the grand finals.
The Tigers lost by 65 and 57 points in remarkably similar scenarios.
