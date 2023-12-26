Hay shed fire not yet under control west of Ballarat

An excavator has been called in to help control a raging shed fire north of Trawalla.
Emergency crews were called in about 6.40am, with volunteer units from Langi Kal Kal, Lexton, Waubra, Brewster, and Beaufort deployed.
Upon arrival at the farm on Racecourse Road, they found the hay shed fully alight, a CFA spokesperson said.
As of 9.25am, the fire is not yet under control, with an excavator being used to pull it apart.
Haystack fires can start when bales have a high moisture content - they can heat up like compost, which can start fires weeks or months later, according to the CFA.
Brigades responded to 52 haystack related fires between July 1, 2022, and June 30, 2023.
The CFA's chief officer Jason Heffernan said farmers needed to remain vigilant.
"Hay fires are a real threat to properties and stock in primary production areas," he said in a statement.
"Whether you're a seasoned hay grower or switching to hay this year, it's imperative to take care of your hay and crops this fire season.
"Consider the storage of your hay to avoid spontaneous combustion which can lead to ignition. "
When hay is either not properly cured and dried out before baling, or not stored to protect it from rain or damp conditions, moisture content in the bales is then higher than the recommended level. If stored in environments with high temperatures and little airflow, a biological reaction could lead to a fire.
Haystack fires can also start easily from lightning strikes or sparks from equipment.
"You should regularly monitor your haystacks by using a temperature probe or a crowbar to detect heating hay," CO Heffernan said.
"Signs of heating hay can include steam rising from the stack or unusual odours like burning, must, pipe tobacco smell or a caramel smell.
"By being vigilant, you're protecting yourself from the financial impact of losing valuable fodder and protecting your property and family from the potential danger of hay fires."
Haystack tips from the CFA
