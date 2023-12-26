The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Hay shed fire not yet under control west of Ballarat

By Staff Reporters
Updated December 27 2023 - 9:48am, first published 9:45am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
File photo
File photo

An excavator has been called in to help control a raging shed fire north of Trawalla.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.