Family face losing dream business after house fire insurance bungle

"It was deemed an accident. We know it started in the laundry. The restaurant dryer had failed on us so I took the tea towels home to pop in the dryer ... and (fire investigators told us) even after they stop drying it can form a hot spot and because of grease and oil on the towels they can catch alight. Or it could have been a battery from the power tools in the laundry but we don't recall having them on charge."