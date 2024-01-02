The Courier
Family face losing dream business after house fire insurance bungle

By Michelle Smith
January 3 2024 - 5:30am
Alex Catsicakis, Sean Murray and their daughter Victoria, 6, lost their home in a Christmas morning blaze at Learmonth and now an insurance bungle on their home means the future of their new Ballarat restaurant is also uncertain. Picture by Adam Trafford
Alex Catsicakis, Sean Murray and their daughter Victoria, 6, lost their home in a Christmas morning blaze at Learmonth and now an insurance bungle on their home means the future of their new Ballarat restaurant is also uncertain. Picture by Adam Trafford

A Christmas morning fire that devastated a Learmonth family has left them in limbo and possibly facing the loss of their brand new restaurant.

