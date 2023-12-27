Kate Healy's best news photos of 2023

One of The Courier's most decorated photographers, Kate Healy has had a massive year covering Ballarat's highs and lows.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
She took home a highly commended award at the 2023 Rural Press Club for news photographer of the year and commended for news photo of the year in October, recognising her exceptional news and sports pictures.
Her shots of members of our communities - particularly the kids - stand out, but she's also got an eye for emergencies and breaking news as well, plus she's always on the lookout for news tips while out and about.
There is pathos in her portrait of Nikki Foy in the days after the Voice referendum result, and real love in her candid pictures of young Triple Zero Hero Sadie Carstens and her mum.
Check out the rest of our photographers' galleries of their best news and sport photos over the next week, online and in print.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.