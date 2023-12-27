VCAT planning appeals on the rise in Ballarat

In the first half of the 2023-24 financial year, the City of Ballarat has had 10 appeals to planning decisions, already almost matching all appeals lodged in the last financial year.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Fees alone in Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunals [VCAT], which handles planning permit appeals, can be upwards of $3000 per application.
On top of this are fees for lawyers, which can also run into the thousands, as well as hearing and additional fees.
AT VCAT, parties pay their own legal fees regardless of the outcome.
City of Ballarat council are already well on their way to spending more in VCAT matters in the 23-24 financial year than the 22-23 financial year, which totalled $209,000.
In 22-23, the council had 14 appeals lodged, with one left undecided, according to the Victorian Department of Transport and Planning.
There were 12 outcomes, with two being withdrawn or struck out, six varied and four set aside.
The average processing time was 275 days.
The past six months, and only halfway into the financial year, show appeals quickly gaining on last years numbers, which might mean more expenses for council and ratepayers.
Since July 31 to December 27 2023, 10 appeals have been lodged and only three have had an outcome - one has been set aside and two have been varied.
One instance of the council being taken to VCAT in 2023 was over an Invermay Park staged 80-lot division approved by the council in April 2022, which was appealed over storm water concerns by two objectors.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.