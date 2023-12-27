The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Community

Community focus as final preparations are made for 2024 Burrumbeet Cup

MS
By Michelle Smith
December 27 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Max, Leo and Jack Powell with Burrumbeet Park and Windermere Racing Club committee member Neil Bourke (left) and president Jock Charles at the Burrumbeet Cup winning post. Picture by Adam Trafford
Max, Leo and Jack Powell with Burrumbeet Park and Windermere Racing Club committee member Neil Bourke (left) and president Jock Charles at the Burrumbeet Cup winning post. Picture by Adam Trafford

Organisers are hoping for a big crowd on New Year's Day for the running of the Burrumbeet Cup.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.