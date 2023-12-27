Community focus as final preparations are made for 2024 Burrumbeet Cup

Organisers are hoping for a big crowd on New Year's Day for the running of the Burrumbeet Cup.
Coming out of the COVID pandemic, and with many people still wary of gathering in large groups last year, crowds have been down for the historic race meet in recent years but it is hoped the forecast of good weather will bring picnickers and racing fans to the course.
Final preparations are underway for the annual race meet which will once again bring the local community together for a relaxed day of racing and fun, and support local sporting clubs and groups.
Burrumbeet Park and Windermere Racing Club president Jock Charles said everything was in preparation for a great day.
"We were fully back (from COVID) last year but people were still nervous of gathering in crowds so we've got our fingers crossed ... this year will be really well attended," he said.
Around 2000 tickets have been pre-sold or snapped up in sponsor packages, and Mr Charles is hoping another 2000 attendees will buy tickets between now and January 1, or turn up and buy their ticket at the gate on the day.
"The weather is shaping up as ... not too hot, not too cold, a perfect day out for the family," he said.
The race day is a family affair with free admission for under 16s and free kids activities throughout the day.
It is also a day to support local clubs with Learmonth Bowling Club running the bar on the day, Burrumbeet Cricket Club running the car parking, Burrumbeet Fire Brigade organising the kid's dash children's race down the home straight and the Community Bowl running alongside the Burrumbeet Cup, giving local sporting clubs and organisations the chance to win.
"We get a lot of Central Highlands football clubs go in the Community Bowl. It runs like a raffle - if their horse gets up in the Cup they can win good money for their club."
Clubs must sell at least 25 admission tickets to the race day to get entry into the Community Bowl, which is a popular annual drawcard.
"We try and involve as many people in the community as we can," Mr Charles said.
"We've been going 134 years so it's a really important day to the local community. It's a day out, often it's a rest day from harvest. Everyone is busy and tired so this is a good day to relax for the local community."
"People from Windermere, Burrumbeet and Learmonth get right behind the day as do people from Beaufort and Ballarat, and further afield."
The race day this year will also feature live music, fashions on the field, and patrons can relax in a new outdoor beer garden.
And then there's the racing.
"The track ... was reseeded this year and levelled and it looks terrific," Mr Charles said. "This rain will do it a world of good. We wouldn't want (the rain) a day out but being five or six days out was terrific for us. We were watering the track, moving sprinklers three times a day, so it has reduced our workload."
Club members have been working to get the track and its surrounds ready for the day, finishing off a long list of last-minute jobs to have the course ready
"This is a good one for local trainers. We've got a lot of smaller trainers, guys training less than half a dozen horses, who will come for the day and ... we've got trainers from a fair range from Warrnambool, from down the (Bellarine) Peninsula and Geelong."
