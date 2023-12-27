Concern for teenagers missing for weeks

Police have appealed for the public's support to find two missing teenagers last seen in Ballarat more than a week ago.
The two separate cases are unrelated.
Sixteen-year-old Jhett was last seen in Lorbenik Court in Brown Hill on November 30, according to the official Ballarat Police Eyewatch Facebook page.
He is described as 175cm tall with a thin build, ginger hair, and a fair complexion.
Jhett is also known to frequent the Broadmeadows area, police add.
Meanwhile, 19-year-old Chloe was last heard from on December 14.
She is described as Caucasian with a slim build.
Police believe Chloe may be travelling on public transport in the Sebastopol area, and they have concerns for her welfare due to her age.
A previous appeal for information was made on December 17.
Anyone with information on Chloe or Jhett's whereabouts is urged to phone the Ballarat police station on (03) 5336 6000.
