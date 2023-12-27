Ballarat trainer Patrick Kearney set for Burrumbeet Cup tilt again

Ballarat trainer Patrick Kearney knows what it takes to win a Burrumbeet Cup.
He won the New Year's Day feature with Ashy Boy this year.
Kearney looks to have the right horse in the right form to make it back-to-back $30,000 Pacific Fuel Solutions Burrumbeet Cup, 1800m, on Monday.
With Ashy Boy now racing and winning in Tasmania, Kearney has nominated Jackand.
Kearney's team is racing well. He has had wins with his past two starters and three in his latest 10 runners.
What has been a little frustrating for him has been a run of minor placings in country cups.
Jackand finished third in Penshurst Cup and leading up to that Yellowbrick Road was third in the Mortlake Cup and second in the Ararat Cup.
Jackand is jumping out of his skin to bring up a third career success.
Since the Penshurst out the four-year-old has won at Geelong and finished second at Bendigo and Terang.
The Burrumbeet Cup has attracted 31 entries.
Ahtohallan (Adam Burns), Bannerton (Austy Coffey), Boss Coni (Dane Smith), Chestnut Thunder (Tyson Barton), Coastal Town (Symon Wilde), Crown Harmonium (Kelvin Bourke), Davelliom (Julie Scott), Diplomac Jack (Thomas Carberry), Disturbia (Emma-Lee/David Browne), Equine Philosopher (Jarrod Robinson), Extra Elusive (Andrew Bobbin), Feargal (Jane Baker), Gentacheeva (John Rowe), Glassey Miss (Symon Wilde), Greta Moon (Patrick Payne), Hell Follows (Shane Nichols), Inordinate (Gavin Bedggood), Jack Knows Best (Symon Wilde), Jackand (Patrick Kearney), Lady Ardoyne (Tom Conlan), Little Richie Turf (Dianne Clover), Lucky Jackson (Kelvin Bourke), Mister Fairbanks (Reece Goodwin), Mister Me (Symon Wilde), Rudebaker (Damien Hunter), Show Me Champagne (Austy Coffey), Sports Idol (Austy Coffey), Tatsuro (Austy Coffey), Uniquely (Dan O'Sullivan), Vic Reel (Lucinda Boyd), Ziggi Rocks (Melody Cunningham)
