Bridge Mall shop windows smashed in damage spree

Shopkeepers have been left with a hefty damage bill after shop front windows were smashed in Bridge Mall on Wednesday morning.
Police arrested and charged a man after 12 shop-front windows were damaged along the shopping strip.
Officers were called to reports of a man smashing windows in Bridge Mall about 8am.
A 49-year-old Mildura man has been charged with criminal damage and breach of bail and will face Ballarat Magistrates' Court later today.
An $18.6 million redevelopment of the mall is now well underway and scheduled for completion in mid-2024.
In the lead up to Christmas, pedestrian access was improved and widened from Sturt Street into the mall while a newly concreted area of the mall was made available for traders to use for promotions and activities.
Anyone who witnessed the incident or has information should call Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or submit a confidential report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
