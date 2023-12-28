Nivash helps share inspiration for a more compassionate start to 2024

Writing for Nivash Neil had been a lot "like broccoli" - she hated it, the task was her "least favourite" at school, then suddenly it is all for good.
The 15-year-old says sharing stories is vital in a fast-paced, digitally driven world "where we are often disconnected from one another and seeking ways to connect and understand others".
Stories for Nivash are a means to educate, offer perspective and to transport people to another place.
Nivash, who was born in Sri Lanka, is the daughter of prominent Tamil refugee Neil Para, who walked 1000 kilometres from Ballarat to Canberra through August and September to call on the government for change.
Their family had been living in Australia for about 10 years before being granted permanent residency at the end of his walk. Their lives had been in a sense of limbo.
This is why Nivash is encouraging people to read and share the stories of Compassionate Ballarat's 2023 Compassionate Heroes from schools across the region.
Nivash had been invited to pen an introduction, and chose to focus on the importance of storytelling.
"What I really want to be like is Dad and Mum, with the work they have done to be involved in the community," Nivash said. "Even if obviously I'm not involved in a lot of groups yet, I can still be involved by writing and sharing these stories.
"There are a lot of wonderful people doing great stuff.
"We always say be kind and karma is going to come back. A lot of people think karma, that's only bad stuff, but that's bad people talking. Look at how Dad worked for the community, and it got permanent residency for us."
The Compassionate Heroes Ballarat book highlights students' work to tackle a wide range of big community issues, from food insecurity and homelessness to youth mental health and anti-bullying, supporting young girls in developing countries, and supporting multicultural homework programs to promoting cross-generational exchange, environmental sustainability and a commitment to peace.
The book also profiles City of Ballarat youth award winner for compassion and care Keely's Cause, which helps improve access to iPad technology for children with disabilities and who are from low socioeconomic backgrounds.
Compassionate Ballarat youth representative Noah Quick, who is also St Patrick's College captain, writes the impact from such acts in the book show the impact we make can be immense.
For Nivash, writing poetry had become a way of talking about being a child refugee.
She cannot remember much of the family's journey to Australia via Malaysia.
Nivash has a vivid memory of being in a row boat and seeing the silhouettes of dolphins but quipped her mum said that never happened.
One of Nivash's favourite things to do, "since day one", has been to cuddle up with her mum for a story - even if it was the same story again, and again - because every story carried a lesson.
Read the Compassionate Heroes stories for 2023 at compassionateballarat.com.au.
