A fundraising focus from one of Ballarat's most familiar faces

As long as infrastructure keeps up, Brayden Dorney is looking forward to Ballarat's growing future.
"The trajectory we're on is going to be really good for the next 10 years - (with) the growth in the western district, there's a lot planned." he said.
"If the City of Ballarat can make sure those roads and everything is keeping up with it, then it's going to work really well."
The Buxton sales agent's focus is now on the many new people moving to town, but throughout his life he has been part of many different communities.
When you see Mr Dorney's photo, you might recognise him for his beard.
Ten years ago the Ballarat Beard and Moustache Union was created, inspired by the World Beard and Moustache championships.
"We always followed the [championships], it was pretty cool," he said.
"You get hundreds of people from all over the world ... the Germans usually clean up."
They wanted to bring an event of a smaller scale to Ballarat and the heritage festival seemed like a perfect fit.
"There is quite a good little community going around ... it's getting bigger and bigger," he said.
In 2008, Mr Dorney's father created the SJD foundation, which raises money to support disadvantaged families in the Ballarat area.
Mr Dorney is now the foundation chairman.
Each year they run a big fundraising drive to put together Santa sacks, and in 2023 these were distributed via Child and Family Services Ballarat, better known as Cafs.
"[SJD] is still running nine years later, since dad's passing," Mr Dorney said.
"It's always nice to help where we can and [we are] able to keep those connections going - it's great for what dad did."
Mr Dorney did not always have his sights set on real estate.
After high school he worked towards his electrical apprenticeship, and for two years worked on traffic lights with VicRoads.
After this he applied for a job as an electrical apprenticeship at the hospital.
"They offered me a job as a theatre technician," Mr Dorney said.
"I had no idea what it was, but it was better than the pay as an apprentice."
Nine years later he was still working at the hospital.
Mr Dorney said he had always been interested in real estate; he completed his real estate course six years before entering the industry.
"Dad was a real estate agent many years ago," he said.
"I love it, I enjoy the hustle and bustle of it and getting out and about."
For the real estate agent, growth is good and he is still seeing interest in the region.
"Ballarat is still quite affordable for a lot of people," Mr Dorney said.
"The financial pressures are still around, but why not cash in your big expensive home in Melbourne from the buy something here for half the price."
The change across Ballarat over the last ten years is a drawcard for the region.
"We've got everything at our fingertips in Ballarat now ... it's come so far."
"We wouldn't have dreamt that we've got all these Melbourne tier eateries just within reach ... there are still big things to come."
