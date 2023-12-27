Get down to Glenlyon for the historic Sports Day in the shade

The famous Glenlyon Sports Day is returning for a New Year's Day of fun under the oak and elm trees once again.
The traditional day out - featuring woodchopping, bull-boar sausage eating, gumboot throwing, and mineral water drinking, among other sports - has been run since 1857, raising thousands of dollars for community groups in the area.
Glenlyon Sports Club secretary Evan Davis said about $14,000 was donated last year, and this year, the Daylesford Hospital will be the main beneficiary from gate takings and raffles.
While the live music, sports and kids activities are a big drawcard, it's also a relaxing day to sit in the shade and enjoy the fun, Mr Davis said - bring your own picnic rug and chairs.
But for those who take the woodchop seriously, there's added interest this year.
"Harold Suckling, a big stalwart in the Midlands Axeman Association, passed away earlier this year, so there's a Harold Suckling Memorial Cup being held in his honour," Mr Davis said.
"He'd been involved in the club as a commentator, mentor, and axeman himself for many years, so it's good to remember his good work over the past years - an axe head will be donated to the winner of that event."
Mr Davis has been involved in the Sports Club for about 12 years, with seven as secretary, though he noted some members "have been doing it their whole life".
"It is a lot of work, but you see the reward, it's a great community day - seeing the smiles on their faces, and people struggling to shove a cold bull-boar down their throat in record time," he said, laughing.
Gates open at the Glenlyon Reserve at 11am on January 1, and entry costs $15.
