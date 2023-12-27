The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Police

Spate of stolen cars set on fire across Ballarat

AF
By Alex Ford
Updated December 27 2023 - 5:01pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The wreckage of a stolen ute found near McKenzie Drive, Wendouree. Picture by Adam Trafford
The wreckage of a stolen ute found near McKenzie Drive, Wendouree. Picture by Adam Trafford

Police have confirmed a series of car fires across the city in the past week involved stolen vehicles.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.