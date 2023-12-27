Spate of stolen cars set on fire across Ballarat

Police have confirmed a series of car fires across the city in the past week involved stolen vehicles.
A spokesperson from Victoria Police Media said Ballarat Crime Investigation Unit detectives are looking into two fires in particular, on December 23 and December 27.
Police found a stolen vehicle burnt out on Hanrahans Road, Bungaree, just before 6pm on December 23.
It's believed the car was stolen from Smythes Creek on December 21.
In an unrelated incident, police found a stolen car on McKenzie Drive, Wendouree, on fire just before 7am on December 27.
The car was stolen from a Wendouree address overnight.
There was a car fire in Simpson Street, Ballarat North about 10.45am on December 27 that is not being treated as suspicious.
Anyone who witnessed the incidents or with dashcam/CCTV footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or www.crimestoppersvic.com.au.
The incidents follow a busy few days for local police, with an unsupervised learner driver allegedly crashing into a wire rope barrier near Gordon on Christmas Day before allegedly recording a blood alcohol reading of 0.126, and a man arrested on December 27 for smashing several windows in the Bridge Mall.
