Motel expansion sought to cater for growing tourism

A Ballarat East accommodation spot is looking to double its capacity with the city's tourism accommodation needs growing.
The Miners Retreat Hotel, on Eureka Street, has sought approval to build more units on top of its 20 rooms and motel building, increasing visitor beds by more than a third.
In early December, Spilt Milk festival goers struggled to find accommodation - the sold-out festival attracted about 40,000 people to town.
Other big Ballarat events like the Begonia Festival have surpassed previous years, drawing in thousands of visitors.
The planning report, developed by Ask Planning Services Pty Ltd, stated one of the reasons for the expansion was "to increase accommodation options in the area which is a key tourist precinct."
From April 2022 to March 2023, Ballarat hosted 722,000 overnight visitors, up 27 per cent on the previous year. Those visitors spend nearly 1.5 million nights in the city accounting for around $369 million in spending.
In July, Ballarat won the 2023 Victorian Top Tourism Town.
Also in 2023 at the Victoria Tourism Industry Council awards, Ballarat Wildlife Park took home the Tourist Attraction Award, with Kryal Castle awarded silver.
Events in Ballarat boomed in 2022 and 2023, generating more than $44 million for the city, up almost 50 per cent.
Visitation for Ballarat's events increased by 24 per cent over the 2022-23 period.
The 2023 Begonia Festival generated $4.5 million to the community, with 65,000 visitors coming to the March event.
An upcoming event for Ballarat is the AusCycling Road Cycling National Championships, beginning January 3, which attracts visitors as well as athletes and their crews from across the country.
The site at 604-601 Eureka Street has been a motel location for around 30 years.
The planning report from the application proposed 20 new units and make changes to the existing function room and manager's residence.
The new plans proposed 16 apartment style units and four townhouse style units.
A new building is also proposed for staff accommodation, function centre and managers residence.
The new function centre would mean the hotel could expand its capacity from a maximum of 75 people to 120.
The building would be two stories - the ground floor would be for a two-bedroom staff unit, and the first floor would have the function centre with the capacity for two meeting rooms. The three-bedroom manager's residents would also be on the first floor.
The units would be residential style to fit in with surroundings, the documents state.
