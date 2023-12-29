The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Tawny frogmouth family, abundant ducks in Lake Wendouree's bird survey

By Roger Thomas
December 30 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A black duck with each iridescent wing-panel wing catching the light in a different way. There were 65 black ducks counted at Lake Wendouree earlier this month. Picture contributed
A black duck with each iridescent wing-panel wing catching the light in a different way. There were 65 black ducks counted at Lake Wendouree earlier this month. Picture contributed

A count of Lake Wendouree's birds earlier this month revealed that totals of most species are more-or-less as expected in December.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

Login or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.