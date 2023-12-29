Tawny frogmouth family, abundant ducks in Lake Wendouree's bird survey

A count of Lake Wendouree's birds earlier this month revealed that totals of most species are more-or-less as expected in December.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
More great cormorants, and fewer coots and great crested grebes are the most notable exceptions.
There were 108 swans counted in early December. Because of a seemingly good year for cygnets, this figure is below the expected total, but is not too different from numbers in recent years.
Wood ducks numbered 83, black ducks 65 and musk ducks 26.
Coots were 338, which is a relatively low figure for this species, compared with recent summers. Great cormorants were surprisingly high, at 91.
Scarcer December birds seen at Lake Wendouree have included black-tailed native-hen, whiskered tern, pelican, Baillon's crake, Cape Barren goose, magpie goose and freckled duck.
Sacred kingfishers have also been seen at the lake, and in the North Gardens Wetlands. At this latter spot, a family of three tawny frogmouths has been welcomed back by many people who have got to know them in recent years.
Musk lorikeets are currently feeding in flowering river red gums alongside the Wetlands.
All of these are creating interest for bird watchers, as well as welcome challenges for photographers.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.