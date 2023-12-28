Kate Healy's best sports photos of 2023

It's been a massive year for sport across Ballarat, and The Courier's crack team of photographers were there to capture as much as we could.
From a incredible but heartbreaking shot of a cricketer getting clean bowled, to the elation of finals football, Kate Healy was always in the thick of it to get the action.
The football galleries are always well-read at The Courier, but there's some excellent shots from other sports as well, like a flying goal in a Sebastopol Vikings soccer match, or a flying tackle in a WestVic hockey match.
Check out her gallery of her best pictures of the year above, and don't forget there are plenty more photos online and more to come through the rest of the week from the rest of our amazing photographers.
