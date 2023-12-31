Forster never imagined RoadNats like this, but she's set for last time

AUSTRALIAN and world champion road cyclist Alana Forster is fired up to make the most of final title bids in Ballarat and Buninyong.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
Forster made her comeback in the AusCycling Road National Championships in 2023 and only has this last shot to make the most of home crowds in Sturt Street and on the Buninyong climb before the championships move on to an as yet unnamed location.
The past 18 years, Ballarat has been the RoadNats home, building up a bumper program that now features Super Sunday billing for women's and men's elite road races in Buninyong, live television coverage and shared headline acts in the Sturt Street criterium.
This starts again Wednesday, with time trials at Federation University in Mount Helen on January 3-4.
Forster never imagined she would win a Buninyong road race title in her adopted hometown the way she did in 2023.
Taking up cycling seriously after high school, Forster moved from Canberra to Ballarat during the pandemic as a doctor to have a more hands-on role in a state with the toughest restrictions. That, and she had heard there was a good cycling club and culture in town.
About a year later, Forster was seriously injured in a car crash about two hours north of Ballarat when driving to a race. Forster spent about four months in hospital, including time in intensive care, for a string of surgeries on broken bones, then rehabilitation.
After about seven to eight months, Forster had enough of a knee bend to get on the bike.
RoadNats marked Forster's first event as a para-cyclist. She prevailed in a hotly contested C4 category for athletes with lower limb impairment.
Colleagues at the Grampians Health Ballarat Base Hospital popped out on their tea breaks to cheer Forster in the Friday night criteriums (which she hope they might do again on January 5).
Forster, who is also Ballarat Sebastopol Cycling Club's vice-president, said many people would not realise the time and effort City of Ballarat puts into making RoadNats so special - it was not just a show that rolled into town.
"Even the coffee cups in cafes. They are unique to Ballarat and Buninyong and such an iconic course," Forster said. "There is always a party on the [Mount Buninyong] hill. It's certainly special because when you're suffering up the hill and you hear people cheering for you by your name - that's very special.
"...Nationals is such a special event and highlight of the year. You get to see the cycling community and sport at its best - the crits, the time trials and road race each has something different.
"It's a festival for the sport of cycling and this produces epic battles."
TIME TRIALS
Wednesday, January 3 at Federation University, from noon: paracycling, under-19 men and under-19 women.
Thursday, January 4 at Federation University, from 8am: paracycling, club championships, under-23 men, under-23 and elite women, elite men.
CRITERIUMS
Friday, January 6 in Sturt Street, from 2.45pm: club, under-19 women, under-19 men. under-23 men, under-23 and elite women, elite men.
ROAD RACE
Saturday, January 6, from 7.15am: under-19 women, under-19 men, under-23 men, AusCycling Gran Fondo National Championships.
Sunday, January 7, from 7am: paracycling, under-23 and elite women, elite men.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.