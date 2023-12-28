Burrumbeet next target for imported country cups specialist

Imported country cups specialist Extra Elusive is top weight for the $30,000 Pacific Fuel Solutions Burrumbeet Cup.
$1/
(min cost $8)
Login or signup to continue reading
The veteran will carry 60kg on Monday's 1800m feature, which has attracted a capacity field of 10, plus an emergency.
Trained by Andrew Bobbin at Stawell, the Great British-bred Extra Elusive has largely focused on country cups since arriving in Australia - being in the Warrnambool stable of Symon Wilde before transferring to Bobbin.
Six of his 11 Australian starts have been in cups, but he is yet to get a win.
He has had a third in the Mt Gambier Cup, fourth in the Terang Cup and then this preparation in his new stable was a first-up second in the Donald Cup two starts ago.
Irish jockey Eoin Walsh has been booked to ride the nine-year-old.
Walsh has only had a handful of rides in Australia, getting his first win at Nhill on Boxing Day.
Five Ballarat trainers have Cup starters as they look to continue the hometown domination in the race.
Melody Cunningham has Ziggi Rocks engaged, Thomas Carberry saddles up Diplomac Jack, Julie Scott has Davelliom, Patrick Kearney sends around Jackand and Adam Burns is running Ahtphallan. Diplomac Jack won the Cup in 2021.
Ballarat trainers have won the past three Burrumbeet Cups and 14 since 2001.
The meeting features seven races, with the first at 1.26pm.
1-x25 EXTRA ELUSIVE (Andrew Bobbin) Eion Walsh 4 60kg
2-x17 EQUINE PHILOSOPHER (Jarrod Robinson) Rose Hammond (a2) 5 59.5kg
3-827 ZIGGI ROCKS (Melody Cunningham) Sarah Field (a3) 8 57kg
4-875 DIPLOMAC JACK (Thomas Carberry) Will Price (a0) 3 55.5kg
5-462 BANNERTON (Austy Coffey) 10 55kg
6-511 DISTURBIA (Emma-Lee/David Browne) 11 55kg
7-5x8 DAVELLIOM (Julie Scott) Christine Puls 6 55kg
8-134 JACKAND (Patrick Kearney) Madison Lloyd 9 55kg
9-016 LITTLE RICHIE TURF (Dianne Clover) 7 55kg
10-515 AHTOHALLAN (Adam Burns) 1 55kg
EMERGENCY
11-744 FEARGAL (Jane Baker) Jade Darose 2 55kg
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.