Buninyong invests in future with VFL signing

Buninyong is looking long-term with the signing of a Williamstown VFL-listed 100-game player.
Jake Greiser has chosen Buninyong to be his home club for what will be his final season in VFL in 2024.
Bombers coach Shaun O'Loughlin said getting the services of Greiser was an investment for beyond next year.
He said Greiser had signed for one season with the intention of playing on with the club once his VFL days were behind in 2025.
Greiser's friendship with Buninyong's Joel Ottavi at Williamstown has led to the move.
They played together at the Seagulls from 2019 until this year, with Ottavi choosing to step away from the VFL at the end of last season to go full-time with Buninyong.
O'Loughlin said Greiser was a great pick up for the club.
"He's a quality player."
He said whatever games the 28-year-old midfielder played in the Central Highlands Football League next season would be a bonus.
O'Loughlin said having his commitment for beyond that was tremendous for the club.
Greiser joined Williamstown in 2015 after playing with Western Jets in the TAC Cup under-18 competition.'
He brought up 100 games with the Seagulls early last season and went onto play alongside Ottavi in the VFL finals.
While a premiership has eluded him, he has been part of many finals campaigns, including the 2019 VFL grand final - the same year he was first part of Williamstown's leadership group, which eventually led to him to the vice-captaincy.
He had Ballarat league club Melton as his home club in 2018 and 2019.
Buninyong is looking to return to finals next season.
After getting as far as an elimination final in 2022, it had to be satisfied with eight wins and ninth position this year.
